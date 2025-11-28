Emmett Johnson's Career Day All For Naught In Husker Loss
LINCOLN — Even the potential first-team All-Big Ten running back, one of the most electric players in college football this season, couldn’t lift Nebraska past Iowa on Black Friday.
Despite a 40–16 loss that dropped the Huskers to 7–5 (4–5 Big Ten), junior running back Emmett Johnson once again delivered one of the few sparks on an otherwise difficult afternoon. His performance added another chapter to what has become the most impressive statistical season by a Nebraska running back since Ameer Abdullah in 2014.
Johnson capped his 2025 regular season with 1,821 total yards across 12 games (151.8 per contest), doing everything he could to keep Nebraska within reach. But in a matchup where little went right around him, even that wasn’t enough.
From the opening quarter, it was clear Johnson was the best player on the field. His career-long 70-yard run, also the longest play from scrimmage in the game, set the tone early. And it wasn’t a one-off moment. Across 31 touches, Johnson consistently shouldered the offense, ripping off chunk gains and absorbing contact all afternoon. The Huskers knew it, too.
“That was one of the best players in college football out there playing today,” Matt Rhule said of his star back after the game.
With his effort, Johnson became the first Husker in 11 years to rush for 200 or more yards in a single game. The last player to do so? Ameer Abdullah in 2014. Fitting company for a back who has rewritten Nebraska’s modern rushing history.
After the loss, Johnson spoke with visible emotion about the uncertainty surrounding his future. Whether he declares for the NFL draft or returns for his senior season is a decision he said he will “pray about” in the days ahead. The defeat stung even more, he added, because of how badly he wanted to help Nebraska’s seniors “go out with a win.”
Still, Nebraska finishes the regular season with a winning record, something no other Husker team has achieved in nearly a decade, and Johnson’s performance throughout the year remains one of the biggest reasons why.
For the fanbase, the wait now shifts toward Dec. 7, when Nebraska will learn its bowl destination and opponent. But clarity on Johnson’s future may arrive sooner. Through three seasons, he has totaled 3,162 all-purpose yards on 610 touches (5.2 per touch) with 20 total touchdowns, production that places him firmly among the most impactful offensive players of the Rhule era.
And whether his next chapter begins in the NFL or back in Lincoln, one thing is certain: Emmett Johnson didn’t just maximize his role this season, he maximized his potential. On a cloudy day for Nebraska, his career night was a reminder of just how bright that future could be.
No matter what Johnson decides, his impact on Nebraska’s program is undeniable, and his choice will shape the Huskers’ trajectory heading into 2026. If he elects to return, Rhule would have one of the most proven and explosive backs in the country anchoring an offense expected to take another step forward, assuming the return of what would be junior quarterback Dylan Raiola. With returning starters on the offensive line and multiple young playmakers emerging this fall, a senior-season Johnson could position himself to contend for national awards and push Nebraska firmly into the Big Ten title conversation.
If he chooses the NFL route, his résumé already offers plenty for scouts to unpack. Johnson has shown durability, vision, breakaway speed, and the ability to produce against elite defenses, all traits that translate well to the next level. And Nebraska, which has emphasized running back development under Rhule, would enter bowl practices evaluating a talented but unproven backfield behind him. Players like Isaiah Mozee, Mekhi Nelson, or an incoming transfer would compete to fill a massive role left behind.
Either way, Johnson’s decision holds program-shaping weight, and the coming weeks will feature one of the most important conversations of Nebraska’s offseason. While the truth will tell itself with time, it's no doubt the swing Johnson's decision undoubtedly makes. Until then, Nebraska will use its time to improve, but for now, let's not forget the amazing player Johnson has become.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.