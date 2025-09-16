Emmett Johnson’s Breakout Season Propels Nebraska Football to 3-0 Start
The Huskers defeated HCU in a 59-7 victory, improving to 3-0 for a second straight season under head coach Matt Rhule. Junior running back Emmett Johnson continues to display his elusiveness and ability to move the chains, emerging as a focal point in this Nebraska offense on the ground and through the air.
In only two games, Johnson has rushed for 326 yards on 50 carries with four touchdowns, just 300 yards away from surpassing his previous career high. He enters Week 4 averaging 108 rushing yards per game, more than 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram II through the first three games.
Over the last three games, Johnson has found the end zone five times, making him a vital weapon in this Dana Holgorsen offense in both the run game and passing attack. At his current pace, Johnson is projected to rush for over 1,200 yards despite coming out of the game in Nebraska’s past two blowout wins.
Johnson looks to showcase his talent against the Wolverines as the Huskers aim to improve to 4-0, while strengthening his case as one of the premier running backs in the nation. His 6.3 yards per carry going into Week 4 put him ahead of 2015 Heisman Trophy Winner Derrick Henry, who averaged 5.6 yards per carry during his Heisman campaign.
As the Huskers host No.21 Michigan, led by freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, Nebraska will attack this game as an opportunity to break into the AP Top 25 and prove they can compete in a tough Big Ten Conference. In what looks to be a close game, Johnson is expected to see an increased workload as the Huskers look to keep their College Football Playoffs hopes alive.
The Wolverines’ defense will look to neutralize Nebraska’s run game, forcing Matt Rhule to get wide receiver duo Jacory Barney Jr. and Dane Key involved early in the game. On the other side of the ball, John Butler’s defense will be tasked with slowing down this run-heavy Michigan offense; they must contain Underwood’s scrambling ability as well as junior running back Justice Haynes, who enters Week 4 averaging nearly eight yards per carry and 129 rushing yards per game.
Head coach Matt Rhule faces his first major test after an opening win against Cincinnati and back-to-back blowout wins against HCU and Akron, making this a make-or-break game for this 3-0 Nebraska team.
Second-year quarterback Dylan Raiola enters this week's matchup completing 74% of his passes for eight touchdowns, and just 171 yards shy of 1,000 passing yards on the season. His ability to extend plays with both his arm and legs not only makes him a serious dual-threat but also open up the field and create opportunities for running back duo Emmett Johnson and Kwinten Ives.
Nebraska is aiming for its first 4-0 start since 2016 under then head coach Mike Riley when the Huskers finished 9-4 and made a Music City Bowl appearance against Tennessee. A win over Michigan this weekend would mark Math Rhule’s third 4-0 start as a college head coach, dating back to his time at Temple and Baylor.
