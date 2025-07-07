Everything Nebraska Cornhuskers in EA Sports College Football 26: Ratings, Depth Chart

The second installment of the revived video game franchise is here.
EA Sports College Football 26 will officially be released on July 10, but those with certain pre-orders began getting access Monday. That means we can now see what the game officially looks like for every team, from ratings to traditions to everything in between.
Note: This is a dynamic document and will be updated as time allows and more Nebraska-related content is available.
Below is everything in the game that involves the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
New Field Turf
Yes, Nebraska is on the wrong sideline still, but the new colors on the field pop. I'm sure they'll look just as good in person on game day.
Uniforms
Nebraska doesn't have much for uniform options in real life, and that continues in EA Sports College Football 26. The Huskers have the traditional red tops with white bottoms at home and white tops with red bottoms on the road. You can also choose all reds and all whites.
Tunnel Walk
The Tunnel Walk has made its way to EA Sports College Football 26, and you can take part. As a player in Road To Glory mode, you can work your way up to a scholarship offer from Nebraska and sign with the Big Red. Once there, you get to go through the Husker pregame tradition of touching the horseshoe before running onto the field at Memorial Stadium.
Touchdown Balloons
The balloons aren't just back at Memorial Stadium in real life; they've hit the video game world as well. The Sea of Red releases red balloons on the first touchdown for Nebraska during home games. Do they look a bit wonky in their digitized version? Absolutely. But wonky balloons are better than no balloons.
Depth Chart
Perhaps an early look at Nebraska's depth chart this fall, these are sorted by best overall for the skills needed at each position. Note that only 85 players are allowed on the rosters in CFB26, meaning there are a number of players on the Husker roster that are not in the game.
Offense
Defense
Special Teams
Team Ratings vs. 2025 Schedule
Houston Christian is FCS and not in the game.
Coaches
New to this year's game is the addition of coaches. We knew that head coach Matt Rhule would be in the game, but so are the coordinators. You can see the coaching tree abilities for Rhule, John Butler, and Dana Holgorsen below.
