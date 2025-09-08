Exhale, Husker Nation: That’s What It’s Supposed to Look Like for Nebraska Football
The Nebraska football team pummeled Akron 68-0 on Saturday night, doing very little wrong in one of their most lopsided victories in years. It was the team’s first shutout since the 2009 Holiday Bowl, the most points a Nebraska team has scored since 2012, and quite possibly the most fun Husker Nation has had in a decade.
Nebraska’s stars shined and several young players flashed. We cover it all in the Topline Takeaways.
CHEERS TO THAT
And, Exhale. It’s safe to say most college football watchers felt like Nebraska would win handily on Saturday. But I got the sense going into the game that many Husker fans believed the betting lines favoring Nebraska by around 34 points were generous. I even got an email from a huge Husker fan who–along with his brother–was worried about the Big Red winning the game. I suppose the angst and the hand-wringing are the result of the last 10 years of Husker fan misery.
Not to worry. Matt Rhule’s boys put on their most dominant showing since he took over the program, and one of the best performances ever for a Nebraska football team. Nebraska’s offense generated 728 total yards of offense. Six different players scored touchdowns. The defense dominated. The special teams units put together some great punt returns and blocked a field goal. Heck, it was such a great night that even tight end Luke Lindenmeyer got engaged. Everything was working for the Huskers.
No, Akron isn’t good. But what we saw Saturday night was what the Huskers are supposed to do, and Nebraska teams of recent years haven’t always done that. Stiffer challenges await, but this was exactly what Husker fans needed to see.
The QB Room. Dylan Raiola shined on Saturday, completing 24 passes on 31 attempts for 364 yards and four touchdowns. The offense played a beautiful symphony and Raiola was the maestro. The Big Ten schedule will bring some stout defenses, but two games into the season, the young signal caller looks poised to take his game to another level.
Perhaps just as exciting is the glimpse we got of backup quarterback TJ Lateef, who was six of seven for 128 yards and also had a rushing touchdown. Lateef is clearly a dual threat, and showed why he’s earned the #2 spot behind Raiola.
Weapons on Offense. Lateef, Lindenmeyer, Mekhi Nelson, and Quinn Clark all scored their first touchdowns as Huskers. True freshmen Isaiah Mozee, Cortez Mills, and Jeremiah Jones all caught passes. Emmett Johnson rushed for 140 yards, while Jacorey Barney had 132 receiving yards to go along with 87 punt return yards. Transfer Nyziah Hunter had his second strong game in a row, catching four balls for 82 yards, while transfer Dane Key caught a touchdown pass for the second consecutive game. The playmakers were everywhere, and it was good to see so many young guys get a look with the game firmly in hand. The early returns suggest Emmett Johnson in particular could be putting together a special season.
Banner Day for the Blackshirts. It must feel good for new defensive coordinator John Butler to lead Nebraska’s first shutout in more than a decade in only his second game as coordinator. The Blackshirts set the tone early with a safety when the Huskers only led 7-0, and the Zips couldn’t get much of anything going on offense all game long. 40 – yes, that’s a four and a zero – different players made tackles for the Big Red. Tons of young guys saw the field and made impact plays. Some of these players are certainly headed for a redshirt, but the experience is crucial for their development.
Special Teams Being Special. In addition to Jacorey Barney’s 87 punt return yards, the biggest highlight on special teams was Riley Van Poppel blocked field goal. Kyle Cunanan also made a field goal (his only attempt), remaining perfect on the season. Nebraska’s kick return unit is the only one that has yet to show much in the way of progress, but we won’t be too hard on them about that, given the improvement everywhere else. Two games into the season, Mike Ekeler is clearly having a major impact on all of Nebraska’s special teams units. David City, Nebraska for the win.
REASONS FOR CONCERN
Well, Not Much. It’s hard to nitpick about too much of anything after a 68-0 win. It was slightly concerning to see the Huskers stall on their second and third drives of the game–the first when Emmett Johnson fumbled to turn the ball over, the second when the Big Red couldn’t get into the end zone on 4th and goal from the 1 yard line. But even at that point, there didn’t seem to be much concern from Matt Rhule’s bunch, or the fans in Memorial Stadium. Props to the Huskers for not letting the mole hill of a couple early miscues turn into any sort of mountain…or hill…or even speed bump.
BOTTOM LINE
Expect more of the same next week against Houston Christian. These two games are critical tune-ups as Nebraska prepares for Big Ten play, and it’s huge that so many backups and young players are getting the opportunity to see the field. While I’m as excited as anyone to see how the boys in red stack up against stiffer competition, I’m in no hurry to race through the season, and am thoroughly enjoying watching the undefeated Huskers. Bring on the HCU Huskies.
As always, GBR for LIFE.
Tell us what you think, Common Fans. We’d love to hear from you. Send us an email at commonfangbr@gmail.com or find us on YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.