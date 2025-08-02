'First Week's Been Excellent But Not Anywhere We Need To Be': Matt Rhule Meets the Media Before Big Red Preview
LINCOLN—Matt Rhule is happy with the first week of practice for Nebraska football.
Ahead of the Big Red Preview at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Rhule was asked about his assessment of the team so far.
"First week's been excellent," Rhule said. "But we're not anywhere we need to be."
Rhule said he wants the team to be appreciative of everyone who showed up for the pair of events. That said, although last year was more of an entertainment type of event, tonight is about business.
"This is work tonight. This is our first day in full pads. We don't have any time to waste," Rhule said.
Rhule also talked about the team's health, the offensive line, roster construction, defensive transfers, and more. His full media appearance will be posted below. Continue scrolling for more coverage from Saturday.
