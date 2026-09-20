Five Things We Learned in Nebraska's 34-7 Win Over North Dakota

Nebraska's 27-point victory over North Dakota gave us some valuable insight into what the Huskers truly are in 2026.

In a matchup in which the Big Red needed to further prove their worth, NU managed to do just that while also erasing a few of its apparent flaws. Even so, Nebraska, like every other team in the sport, is not a finished product just yet.

Here are five things we learned from the Huskers' convincing 34-7 win over the Fighting Hawks.

1. Nebraska's Defense Can Get After the Quarterback

Rob Aurich during the Huskers' second practice of spring 2026. | @HuskerFootball on X

Heading into the Week 3 matchup with North Dakota, Nebraska had generated just four sacks through two games. That changed in a big way Saturday night. While allowing just 205 yards in 60 minutes, the Huskers sacked UND starting quarterback Jerry Kaminski five times. In total, Nebraska finished with six tackles for loss for 53 yards.

The pressure came in various ways, with six Nebraska defenders credited with at least half a sack. Notably, defensive line transfers Anthony Jones (UCLA) and Jahsear Whittington (Pitt) continue to prove that they were valuable additions as NU finished out its non-conference slate.

Nebraska finished with 22 sacks in 2025; it now has nine through three games. Obviously, five sacks per contest won't be expected moving forward, but Saturday night showed that the Huskers can be violent, ferocious, and capable of capitalizing when opportunities arise. They'll need to continue showing those qualities as the season goes on.

2. Punt Returns Are There for the Taking

Jacory Barney Jr. fields a punt during the first quarter against North Dakota. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, we kept hearing NU's staff cast votes of confidence in what Jacory Barney Jr. can do in the punt return game. However, through the first two weeks, fans had yet to see him provide a spark.

Although the best return of his junior season to date was called back, Barney made it clear he's capable of flipping the field. He fielded three punts against North Dakota and provided the Huskers with 25 additional yards. His longest of the night was a 17-yard return in which he looked like he had a chance to take it to the house. Instead, the return was reduced to a seven-yard gain after a holding penalty was called.

If the Huskers can begin to erase the special teams penalties they've been committing, the Big Red may finally be able to make winning plays in the third phase of the game. The opportunity is there. Now, Nebraska has to stop getting in its own way.

3. The Huskers' Offense Has Balance

Mekhi Nelson celebrates after a first down in the first quarter against North Dakota. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NU's offense came out firing in the first quarter, scoring touchdowns on each of its first two drives against the Fighting Hawks. However, after that, things slowed down quite a bit. Even so, NU gained 269 total yards in the first half, splitting its production nearly evenly with 135 yards through the air and 134 on the ground.

The Huskers followed that up by adding 224 total yards and 17 points in the second half, again finding relatively equal success through the air and on the ground. By the end of the contest, Nebraska had rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 216 yards and another score.

Over the past three weeks, we've seen the Huskers move the ball with relative ease regardless of how they do it. Though that's to be expected to a point, Nebraska has done a good job of keeping opposing defenses on their heels. If that continues into conference play, the Big Red will be in a good place.

4. Jamal Rule is Nebraska's Most Consistent Running Back

Jamal Rule celebrates after the win over Bowling Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskers have three ball carriers capable of making an impact on any given night; however, it's freshman running back Jamal Rule who has emerged as the leader of the group. Through the first three games of his collegiate career, the Salisbury, North Carolina, native has carried the ball 38 times for 329 yards and five scores. He's also added 82 receiving yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown through the air.

On 42 touches, Rule has totaled 411 all-purpose yards and six scores, averaging 9.79 yards every time he touches the ball. Mekhi Nelson (32 touches for 272 yards) and Isaiah Mozee (26 touches for 153 yards) are each trailing the first-year running back by at least 10 touches and 139 all-purpose yards through three games. Nelson is still averaging 8.5 yards per touch, yet it's been hard to keep Rule off the field.

It's a good problem to have. Still, Rule has consistently been the ball carrier who makes the biggest plays. As the Huskers prepare to travel to East Lansing for their first road trip of the 2026 season, I fully expect Rule to get the start at running back in Week 4.

5. Donovan Jones, Andrew Marshall, and the Huskers' Secondary Are Really Good

Donovan Jones and defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak celebrate after a sack. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One week after allowing 84 passing yards against Bowling Green, the Big Red's secondary followed that up by limiting UND quarterback Jerry Kaminski to 106 yards and one touchdown through the air. That's a significant step back for a quarterback who entered Saturday having totaled 801 passing yards and 11 touchdowns through three games.

Kaminski completed just 9-of-19 passing attempts Saturday (47%) after entering Memorial Stadium having completed more than 77% of his throws in 2026. Of course, Nebraska is by far the toughest secondary he's faced this fall. Still, there's no doubt that the Huskers are in a position to pick up right where they left off a season ago after finishing 2025 ranked third nationally against the pass.

Returning starters Donovan Jones and Andrew Marshall are a big reason why, yet SDSU transfer Dwayne McDougle, FIU transfer Victor Evans III, freshman cornerback Danny Odem, and Jamir Conn are coming along just fine. The secondary is deep, tenacious, and experienced. As the Huskers prepare to face some of the best quarterbacks in college football later this year, Nebraska's defense will look to continue making life difficult for opposing signal-callers.

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