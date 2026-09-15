Huskers' High Powered Offense Ready for FCS Test

Nebraska's offense has been nothing short of dominant through their first two games of the 2026 campaign, outscoring their opponents 105 to 28 in that span. In their most recent contest, the Huskers amassed 546 total yards of offense with a near perfect balance through the air and on the ground. Despite their recent success, the offense is not overlooking their FCS opponent in week three.

Balanced Offensive Attack Proves Successful Early On

For a team that is still trying to find a foot on what their identity will be as the season progresses, the Huskers offense has been a true dual threat for opponents to game plan for. Nebraska has tallied 557 passing yards and 512 rushing yards through their first two contests. A compliment to their diverse playcalling.

"Our execution on offense," first year running back Jamal Rule said at Tuesday's press conference. "We have a lot of plays, a lot of play action plays, and our run game. I thinl defenses have to respect all that, so when we slip screens in there it creates explosive plays."

Rule, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after their 49-21victory over Ohio, has been a workhorse for the Huskers so far with 210 yards on 23 carries, 47 yards on two receptions, and four total touchdowns two games into his career.

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jamal Rule runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite recent acheivements, Rule is far from satisified with where he is as a player.

"Probably more technical stuff," Rule said when asked about where he would like to see growth in his game. "For me, the main thing I want to work on right now is my route running. I want to be able to be an every down back, and I Have to be able to run routes. I'd also like to work on my pass protection, because you can't be on the field if you can't protect the quarterback"

Rhule Not Letting Up Heading Into Week Three

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule walks on the field during the 2025 game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"For us, on a day where we're honoring Coach Osborne, I want to make sure we play at a level that will make him shake his head in a positive way," Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said Monday. "We have a lot of work to do this to improve our team and get ready for an excellent football team."

There have already been six victories by FCS teams over FBS opponents in the 2026 season, and Coach Rhule knows that that number could climb if the Huskers don't enter Saturday's contest prepared.

"I've had a chance to coach in FCS," Rhule said. "Great, great players in FCS. Andrew Marshall is playing unbelievable for us right now. Unbelievably well, and it's not a surpsise, he's an FCS player. Jamir Conn is playing very well for us right now, he's an FCS player. I think the football team we're playing against is as well coached, discplined, well playing, and executing of a team that I've seen in a while. Coach (Eric) Schmidt has done a great job."

Opposing Offense Equally Impressive

North Dakota's offense is nothing to scoff at entering week three, with the Fighting Hawks averaging over 50 points per contest over their first three games. UND has seen four different players surpass the 100-yard mark on the ground this season, led by starting running back Charles Langama with 254 rushing yards.

The Fighting Hawks also have a veteran under center for their offense in Jerry Kaminski. In his third season at the helm of the UND offense, Kaminski has already thrown for 801 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 77 percent of his passes.

Nebraska's offense and defense will both be tested as they welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium on Saturday night for a 6:15 pm CDT kickoff.

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