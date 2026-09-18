How to Watch No. Nebraska Football vs. North Dakota with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Play time is almost over for the Nebraska football team.

After a slow, but eventual commanding win over Ohio to open the fourth season of the Matt Rhule era, the Cornhuskers followed up with another blowout victory over a MAC opponent in Bowling Green by a score of 56-7.

Anthony Colandrea threw a fluke interception to open the game, but responded by tossing four touchdown and finishing with 222 yards for one of the standout outings from an FBS quarterback in week two. The wide receivers bounced back from a mediorce opening week with Jacory Barney Jr. leading the way with 115 yards and two touchdowns. UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer caught a pair of highlight reel catches for scores while freshman running back Jamal Rule kept up his explosion to start his college career with 88 more yards on the ground and one score.

Now, the Cornhuskers look to round out non-conference play with another comfortable win against a North Dakota team that pushed NU back in 2022 — the final win of the Scott Frost regime.

Here's all you need to know for Saturday night.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (2-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. North Dakota (3-0, 0-0 MVC)

Nebraska (2-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. North Dakota (3-0, 0-0 MVC) Betting Odds: Nebraska (-24.5) | O/U: 51.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Nebraska (-24.5) | O/U: 51.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook) When: Saturday, September 19

Saturday, September 19 Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Time: 6:15 p.m. CDT

6:15 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G Network

B1G Network Broadcasters: Jason Ross Jr. (PxP), Anthony Herron (Analyst), Bridget Howard (Sideline)

Jason Ross Jr. (PxP), Anthony Herron (Analyst), Bridget Howard (Sideline) Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates How to Sync Husker Radio with TV Broadcast

North Dakota head coach Eric Schmidt owns an 11-6 career record in his second season with the Fighting Hawks. | North Dakota Athletics

North Dakota Scout

Head Coach

Eric Schmidt | 2nd Season at North Dakota & as Head Coach

11-6 (.647) at North Dakota as Head Coach

1x FCS Playoff App.

Previous assistant at San Diego State, Washington, Fresno State, North Dakota & Southern Illinois

2025 Finish

L, 31-13 to No. 5 Tarleton State in FCS Playoff Second Round

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 8-6 (5-3 MVC, T-3rd)

8-6 (5-3 MVC, T-3rd) Awards: 2x All-Americans

2x All-Americans All-MVC: 4x First Team, 4x Second Team, 3x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

North Dakota quarterback Jerry Kaminski (11) returns as the starter after posting over 2,500 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Jerry Kaminski | QB | Sr. | A returning starter at QB for the Fighting Hawks, the 6-foot-2 senior passed for over 2,500 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Won the Manning Passing Academy skill's competition during the summer and has opened up 2026 with over 800 yards and 11 touchdowns through three games.

Charles Langama | RB | Soph | Appeared in six games as a freshman in 2025 but is tied for the team high with 29 carries and leads NDU with 254 rushing yards through the first three games of 2026.

Korey Tai | WR | Sr. | The senior wideout has already surpassed his receiving totals from last season with a team-leading 274 yards and four touchdowns in three contests.

Deng Deng | WR | Jr. | The 6-foot-4 home state recruit emerged as a reliable option late in 2025 before becoming a starter this season where he ranks second on the team in receptions (11), yards (159) and touchdowns (1).

Trace Thaden | OT | Gr. | The Omaha native and Millard West graduate started all 14 games last season at left tackle and resumes his duties in the same spot this season.

Liam Becher | OG | Gr. | Started 12 games at left tackle in 2024 before moving inside to left guard for 2025. As a result, he earned All-MVFC second team honors after UND ranked among FCS leaders in most offensive categories.

Ben Buxa | C | Sr. | Has been the starting center for the Fighting Hawks since 2024 with Saturday marking his 30th consecutive start.

Isaac Cariveau | OG | Jr. | In the midst of his first season as a starter after appearing in all 14 games last season as a reserve.

Alton Williams | OT | Soph. | The 6-foot-8 sophomore is the youngest starter on the offensive line after redshirting in 2024.

Nathan Hromakda | TE | Soph. | One of two starting tight ends for the Fighting Hawks. Has recorded three matches for 29 yards and one touchdown in his first three games of 2026.

Ethan Boll | LB | Sr. | Leading tackler for UND so far in 2026 with 15 including two TFLs and one sack.

Brody Thornton | DE | Soph | After just five appearances last season as a freshman, the Wisconsin native has burst onto the scene as a sophomore with a team-high four TFLs while adding one sack and eight total tackles.

Jonnie Wiltshire | Nickel | Gr. | Returning starter at Nickel for the Fighting Hawks and has already grabbed one interception with two pass breakups, two TFLs, one sack and nine tackles.

Grant Noland | DB | Soph | Heralding from Kearney, the former Bearcat made starts in nine of his 13 appearances last year before moving into a full-time starting role this season where he's added a team-high five pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one TFL.

North Dakota wide receiver Korey Tai leads the team with 12 catches, 274 yards and four touchdowns so far in 2026. | North Dakota Athletics

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Matt Lawson | RB | Jr. | Appeared in all 12 games at Illinois State in 2024 before redshirting in 2025. Transferred to North Dakota for 2026 and is first on the depth chart at running back.

Caleb Goodloe | WR | Jr. | Transferred to North Dakota after appearing in just four games across two seasons at Bowling Green. One of three starters at wide receiver who's collected more than 100 yards and scored at least one touchdown.

Avery Dixon | S | Gr. | Collected more than 100 career tackles in three seasons at Upper Iowa before transferring to UND for his final college season where he already has one pick and seven tackles.

Key Departures

Seth Anderson | OL | Graduated | Starter at right tackle for his final three seasons at UND, including 2025 when he was named to the 2025 All-MVC First Team.

Malachi McNeal | LB | Graduated | Joined Anderson on the All-MVC First Team after leading the Fighting Hawks with 91 tackles last season with 8.5 TFLs, two sacks and one interception in 14 games.

Antonio Bluiett | DB | Transfer | Now at Utah State after playing in 35 career games at UND with 16 starts.

Sawyer Seidl | RB | Transfer | Racked up a combined 1,380 all-purpose yards as the starting running back for UND before transferring to Wake Forest over the offseson.

BJ Fleming | WR | Transfer | Led the Fighting Hawks with 817 receiving yards and seven touchdowns before transferring to Tarleton State — the team that took out UND in the FCS Playoffs last season.

Outlook

Following 11 seasons and five FCS playoff appearances in his tenure, former North Dakota head football coach Kyle Schweigert stepped away to move into a senior administrative role after the 2024 season. That allowed the Fighting Hawks to hire Eric Schmidt, a veteran Division I assistant coach who was the captain of the 2001 North Dakota football team that won the 2001 National Championship.

After missing the playoffs in 2024, Schmidt led the program to the second round of the FCS postseason in 2025 for a successful first season in charge with many returning for the 2026 campaign. Three of the five offensive linemen for UND are returning starters while the Fighting Hawks also have standout quarterback Jerry Kaminski as the signal caller. He tossed for over 2,500 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, but he's on pace to smash those numbers with over 800 yards and 11 scores through three games in 2026.

All-conference running back Sawyer Seidl transferred to Wake Forest and leading receiver BJ Fleming is now at Tarleton after each of them transferred over the offseason. Illinois State transfer Matt Lawson is now splitting reps with in-house replacement Charles Langama in the backfield while Korey Tai has taken up the mantle at wide receiver with a team-leading 274 yards and four touchdowns.

North Dakota star edge Lance Rucker is out until October with a foot injury after 11.5 sacks and 15 TFLs in 2025. | North Dakota Athletics

Leading the way on the defensive was supposed to be Lance Rucker, but the 2025 All-MVC First Team edge suffered a preseason foot injury that'll keep him out until October. He entered 2026 as one of the FCS's most feared players after compiling a conference-leading 15 TFLs, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. For the time being, sophomore defensive end Brody Thornton has stepped up with a team-high four TFLs while linebacker Ethan Boll has recordeda 15 tackles for the team lead.

Jonnie Wiltshire leads a veteran secondary with one pick and a pair of pass breakups. Avery Dixon racked up over 100 career tackles in three seasons at Upper Iowa before transferring to UND where he's the starting safety with one interception. Kearney native Grant Noland is having a breakout sophomore campaign with a team-high five pass breakups including a tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.

Based on the betting odds and looking at the team on paper, this is pretty equal to the talent level that Ohio brought to Lincoln for the season opener. That bodes well for Nebraska on a couple of levels. For one, it's an opponent they know they can handle. Two, they're good enough as a team — ranked No. 7 in the FCS — to not make the Huskers look ahead. Give me the Huskers to pull awya in the second and cover the spread, but the Fighting Hawks will come out swinging with nothing to lose in front of a sold-out Memorial Stadium.

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