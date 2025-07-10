For Huskers, Season Opener Might Have Added Importance
College football season openers usually have enormous importance that goes beyond one game in a team’s record. An opening win can set a tone for the rest of the season.
Teams spend the offseason in preparation and focus for the opening game opponent. Teams might spend seven days preparing for Week 2, after spending seven months preparing for Week 1.
For Nebraska and coach Matt Rhule, the opener against Cincinnati carries the weight of expectations not only for Aug. 28, but for the entirety of 2025.
The Huskers are looking to build off whatever momentum they grabbed last season when they went 7-6 and won a bowl game.
Cincinnati is coming off a 5-7 season. Cincy won’t be a pushover. The Bearcats could be dangerous with plenty of their own motivation to knock off a historical powerhouse in the Huskers. The Huskers are about a touchdown favorite at most sportsbooks.
Nebraska’s opening game issues
Nebraska’s success in recent opening games has been spotty, running similar to its recent seasons.
In the last 10 years, the Huskers are 4-6 in season openers. In a troubling trend, Nebraska is 0-4 against Big Ten teams and 0-2 against Big 12 teams. The Huskers’ opening game victories were hardly trend-setting: UTEP, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Fresno State.
Nebraska has had two winning seasons in the last 10 years — both after winning its season opener. Are the two related? Perhaps. It’s not necessary to win the opener to have a winning season, but it helps.
Nebraska’s last 10 season openers (with season record in parentheses)
* 2024: 40-7 victory over UTEP at Memorial Stadium (7-6)
* 2023: 13-10 loss at Minnesota (5-7)
* 2022: 31-28 loss to Northwestern at Dublin, Ireland (4-8)
* 2021: 30-22 loss at Illinois (3-9)
* 2020: 52-17 loss at Ohio State (3-5)
* 2019: 35-21 victory over South Alabama at Memorial Stadium (5-7)
* 2018: 33-28 loss to Colorado at Memorial Stadium (4-8)
* 2017: 43-36 victory over Arkansas State (4-8)
* 2016: 43-10 victory over Fresno State at Memorial Stadium (9-4)
* 2015: 33-28 loss to BYU at Memorial Stadium (6-7)
A loss to Cincinnati won’t mean Nebraska’s season will be a washout. Nor will a win mean the season is a guaranteed success. In a sport with only 12 regular-season games, each game tends to be overhyped and each game has more value attached to it than perhaps is warranted.
Except, maybe, the opening game. Players have waited forever to play a game, and fans have waited even longer to see one.
Whether there are long-lasting effects from a loss will be a testament to the coaching staff and players. If Nebraska loses to underdog Cincinnati, in a neutral-site Arrowhead Stadium that will be overwhelmingly pro-Huskers, it won’t necessarily be a sign of trouble.
But a loss won’t be a result that brings comfort and breeds confidence, either. Yes, the season opener is one game. Yes, it feels like it’s worth a whole lot more.
