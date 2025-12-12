Nebraska Extends Offer to 2027 Three-Star Defensive Lineman

Nebraska has taken another step in shaping its 2027 recruiting class, extending an offer to three-star defensive lineman David Folorunsho. Matt Rhule and his staff continue to emphasize building depth and talent along the defensive front, and Folorunsho’s combination of size, athleticism, and upside makes him a compelling target.

As Nebraska looks to solidify its future in the trenches, this early offer signals both confidence in Folorunsho’s potential and a commitment to competing for emerging talent on the national stage.

Folorunsho’s recruitment has quickly gained traction, as the three-star 2027 defensive lineman has already collected nine offers from Power Four programs. His growing list of suitors underscores the national attention surrounding his potential, with Nebraska joining the mix on Wednesday. The Huskers’ offer not only adds to Folorunsho’s expanding profile but also highlights their intent to compete for top defensive talent against some of the country’s most established programs.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman is rated an 87 overall by 247Sports, establishing himself as a promising defensive line prospect in the 2027 class. He holds a position ranking of No. 70 among defensive linemen nationally and is listed as the No. 24 recruit in Illinois, reflecting both his regional impact and growing recognition on the national stage.

Out of St. Patrick High School in Chicago, Illinois, Folorunsho makes sense on multiple levels for Nebraska. The Huskers’ defensive identity thrives on linemen who can collapse the pocket and control gaps, and Folorunsho’s quickness and strength align perfectly with that scheme.

His raw tools, size, motor, and versatility provide Nebraska’s staff with a strong foundation to develop him into a disruptive Big Ten presence over time. Beyond the on-field fit, securing a standout from the Chicago Catholic League would bolster Nebraska’s Midwest recruiting pipeline and signal the program’s determination to compete for rising national talent.

Folorunsho’s fit at Nebraska reflects the program’s emphasis under Rhule on building a physical, disruptive defensive line, and his frame and motor align perfectly with that identity. While he projects primarily as a defensive tackle at the college level, his ability to also line up at defensive end provides valuable versatility across multiple fronts.

With his size and relentless effort, Folorunsho has the potential to compete early for rotational snaps, particularly in packages designed to collapse the pocket and stifle the run game, giving the Huskers immediate depth and long-term upside in the trenches.

On film, Folorunsho flashes a disruptive skill set that makes him a compelling defensive line prospect. His first step and burst stand out, as he’s quick off the snap and consistently gains leverage against offensive linemen, using that initial explosion to collapse the pocket and disrupt plays before they fully develop. He pairs that with active, violent hands to shed blocks, and while his technique is still developing, he already shows a reliable bull rush along with flashes of swim and rip moves that suggest higher-level pass-rush potential.

Season didn’t end the way we wanted, but I’m still extremely grateful for my teammates and coaches. Couldn’t have asked for a better group to play ball with 🫶🏾. #thankyouseniors #trenchdogs



Full season film — it speaks for itself‼️👇🏾 https://t.co/o2cspqKBRC pic.twitter.com/5opY6UzYwf — David Folorunsho ‘27 🇳🇬 (@DavidFolorunsh0) November 9, 2025

Against the run, Folorunsho anchors well against double teams, rarely giving ground, and closes gaps effectively to force runners outside. His lateral pursuit effort further demonstrates range and motor, proving he’s more than just an interior clogger and instead a versatile defender capable of impacting multiple phases of the game.

Nebraska’s decision to extend an offer to Folorunsho underscores the program’s commitment to strengthening its defensive front with versatile, high-motor talent. As his recruitment continues to gain momentum, Nebraska’s entry into the mix positions the Huskers to compete for a prospect whose skill set and upside could make a lasting impact in Lincoln.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.