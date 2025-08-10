Former Husker Isaiah Stalbird Showcases Grit in Saints’ Preseason Opener
Lineback Isaiah Stalbird isn’t just chasing a roster spot; he’s chasing a legacy built on grit.
The former Nebraska walk-on turned South Dakota State standout made his presence felt in the New Orleans Saints’ preseason opener, delivering a performance defined by physicality, urgency, and special teams impact. Whether flying downhill in kick coverage or filling run lanes with authority, Stalbird showcased the kind of relentless motor that turns heads in August. For a player who’s carved his path through toughness and tenacity, Sunday afternoon was another chapter in a story that refuses to be overlooked.
In the Saints’ preseason opener versus the Chargers, Stalbird registered seven tackles and one tackle for loss in a losing effort. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker didn’t just fill the stat sheet; he filled gaps with authority. The former Husker showcased his downhill trigger and physicality in run support, consistently fitting with leverage and finishing through contact.
On special teams, he flashed burst and lane discipline, beating blocks and closing space with urgency. Whether lining up as a box safety or flying downfield on kick coverage, Stalbird played with the kind of controlled aggression that earns trust in August. For an undrafted rookie fighting for a roster spot, it was a performance that spoke louder than his résumé.
During his time at Nebraska, the Kearney native appeared in 11 games, recording 13 tackles (9 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble, flashing early signs of his physical play style and special teams value. Appearing in every game that season, Stalbird carved out a dual role for Nebraska, anchoring special teams units and seeing action at safety.
Following a brief stint at Nebraska, Stalbird transferred to South Dakota State, where he developed into a high-impact defender over three seasons. In 52 games, he racked up 238 tackles (139 solo), three sacks, 18 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, two recoveries, and an interception, showcasing range, physicality, and ball disruption.
In his rookie campaign last season, Stalbird appeared in five games, carving out a role on special teams and notching three tackles along the way with the Saints. Stalbird is in the thick of competition for a final linebacker spot heading into the 2025 season. If he doesn’t crack the 53-man roster, he’s a strong candidate to remain on the practice squad, with potential call-ups due to injuries or special teams needs. Should he show out in preseason or establish a role in nickel looks, Stalbird could emerge as a situational asset within Brandon Staley's defensive scheme.
