Former Nebraska Cornhusker Receiver Signs with Canadian Football League

A former Nebraska Cornhusker pass catcher has a new chance at professional football.

Jahmal Banks, the former Wake Forest and Nebraska wide receiver, signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on New Year's Day. Banks signed, in addition to four other American players, including fellow receiver Gerald Monroe, offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury, Joe More, and defensive back Cam McCutcheon. Banks was previously an undrafted free agent in the National Football League following his one-year stint with Nebraska, signing with the Baltimore Ravens before being released on Aug. 26, 2025.

Banks was a one-year team leader for Nebraska during the 2024 season, playing in 13 games with 10 starts while leading the Huskers with 587 receiving yards and ranking second on the team with 44 receptions. The 6-4, 220-pound receiver also had three touchdown receptions during his season in Lincoln, including the second-ever touchdown pass thrown by former Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola in the 2024 season opener against UTEP.

Jahmal Banks makes a catch in the endzone to get Nebraska another six points. | Amarillo Mullen

Banks was awarded the No. 4 single-digit uniform assignment after being voted on by his teammates as one of the program's leaders and "toughest" within the team's ranks. The receiver arrived in Lincoln after playing in every game with 10 starts for Wake Forest in the 2023 season, while earning honorable-mention All-ACC honors in his 2022 campaign with the Demon Deacons. Banks would finish his college career with 151 receptions for 1,991 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns in 56 career games.

“Jahmal is another one of those guys, man, he’s out there every day at practice. He’s a leader. He’s made that room better. If you’re in that room with him, you can’t say you don’t know what it looks like because he’s made that room better. He does everything right," coach Matt Rhule said following Banks' final college game in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl.

"Me being the man of the house, with my mom and my sisters, it was about good decision-making. I like to say we're products of our decisions, but we're still not our mistakes," Banks said about his decision to join Nebraska during the 2024 preseason. "Good decision-making and good leadership is imperative to live the life that you want to have – at least that I want to have."

Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks hauls in a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola during the second quarter against Wisconsin. | Cory Edmondson

After exhausting his college eligibility, Banks would pursue his professional football career, signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. The Washington, D.C. native made one catch for six yards in three preseason games before being released and remaining unclaimed on waivers for other NFL organizations.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished fourth in the West Division standings of the Canadian Football League in 2025 with a 10-8 record, qualifying for the playoffs as the crossover team before losing the East Semi-Final to the Montreal Alouettes. Blue Bombers' quarterback Zach Collaros threw for 3,048 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions over 13 regular-season games, going 6-7 as a starter, as Winnipeg would finish fifth in net offense.

Nebraska football has had several notable players earn significant careers in the CFL, most recently with offensive lineman Jermarcus "Yoshi" Hardrick becoming a three-time Grey Cup champion with the Blue Bombers. Winnipeg opens its preseason schedule on Saturday, May 23, and will open the summer season on Friday, June 5, for a road trip to Calgary Stampeders.

