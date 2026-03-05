Daniel Kaelin Talks Return to Nebraska, Ego-less QB Room, and Wideouts Making Plays

They say all roads lead home, and for Daniel Kaelin, that remains true as he returns to Lincoln after a year away from the program in 2025.

The former four-star Bellview West (NE) star heads into his sophomore season in his second stint as a Husker, ready to compete for an impactful role. Though he'll likely be on the outside looking in, in terms of earning the starting job, after gaining starting experience at his previous school, he won't go down without a fight.

Now, after roughly a week and a half of spring football practices in the books, Kaelin met with the media earlier this week. During his time at the mic, the Nebraska native touched on a variety of topics, including his decision to come home, an ego-less quarterback room in Lincoln, and much more.

It didn't take long for the will-be sophomore to get asked about his decision to return to Nebraska. After explaining the values he got out of his time away, Kaelin described it as something he's as excited about as he is thankful for.

“It’s been really good,” said Kaelin. “Nebraska’s my home, and there are so many people on this team that I have a good relationship with. So, the transition has been really smooth. I’ve been enjoying being back, for sure”.

Leaving after the end of the 2024 season, Kaelin's path towards competing for a starting job appeared to be full of obstacles. But a little over a year after he transferred to Virginia, the situation has changed dramatically. Back in the scarlet and cream, a year older and with more experience, the soon-to-be third-year player is enjoying his return, to say the least.

In his time as a Cavalier, the then-redshirt freshman saw action in seven games while earning one start. Despite a sparing role, he still managed to throw for the first 339 yards of his career, while also scoring his first collegiate touchdown. Kaelin also proved to be a threat on the ground as well, where he ran the ball 12 times for a total of 72 yards on the year.

In total, he amassed 400 all-purpose yards at Virginia and comes to Nebraska more battle-tested than before. Here, the 6-foot-3, 218-pounder will look to grow even more following his return, but was asked to reflect on what he gained during his stay on the East Coast.

It was my first time being away from home,” he said. “I think that year- doing things on my own- was probably big for me becoming an adult. I think I learned a lot about myself that way”.

Between personal development and his time on the field, Kaelin's lone season at Virginia was not for nothing. Instead, a more mature version of the young quarterback is what the Huskers are getting back amongst their ranks. He also provides them with the third quarterback to have started a Power Four game in their career.

After discussing what he gained in his time away, Kaelin was then asked to explain how he landed back in Lincoln ahead of the 2026 season. To somewhat of a surprise, the Nebraska native suggested it wasn't initially planned. Rather, the opportunity presented itself, and both sides agreed.

“I didn’t really even expect to be leaving the last school I was at,” Kaelin said. “Things kind of happened pretty quickly. When I got in the portal, I was able to get in touch with Coach Rhule, and when I knew that this was a possibility, it just made a lot of sense for me. It is really comfortable for me coming back home and being around people that I know”.

Using his past relationships with coaches and players such as Carter Nelson and Bode Soukup, the former in-state signal-caller is what you'd call back home. Confident, comfortable, and with a lot more to prove, he'll look to make an impact on the field for the first time as a Husker this fall.

Kaelin was then asked to shed light on the dynamic within the quarterbacks' room, and his response sounded similar to that of quarterback coach Glenn Thomas earlier in the day. Instead of pushing each other away due to competition, the position group is looking to help each other grow. In fact, Kaelin suggested it may be the most unified position group he's ever been a part of, and something he views as a positive change.

“There’s egos,” he said. There’s money involved. I think that can create some tension or problems sometimes. There haven’t been any type of issues like that with the room that we have right now; it’s been great.”

While some suggest that his comment may be a back-handed dig at former signal-callers within the room, it's clear that the Huskers no longer have an issue with competition in 2026. Instead, the group is pushing eachother to improve. And when spring ball and fall camp come to a close, the best man for the job will emerge with the others' full support.

A big change since Kaelin was on campus in 2024 is NU's retooled wide receiver room. After welcoming in a new position coach, the Huskers have been able to recruit, retain, and add several high-level players to the unit. When asked to offer his thoughts on the room, the will-be sophomore didn't hold back his early praise.

“A big thing that we’ve noticed so far is we have guys that make plays,” Kaelin said. “We’ve been challenging them to- when the ball is in the air, it has got to be theirs. We don’t want 50/50 balls. They’ve got to go make plays. And so far, they’ve definitely been doing that. It’s been really impressive to watch”.

Not only are the Big Red's pass catchers bigger, deeper, and faster than before, but it's beginning to pay off for the offense this spring. There's still plenty of time for the quarterbacks and wideouts to develop chemistry, but early reports suggest the relationship has started well.

For Kaelin, it was positive to see the metaphorical boy return as a man. Not only has he gained experience and found success on the field, but he's also come back with a deeper understanding of what it takes to lead a team. By all accounts, it appears his teammates have taken a liking to him, so don't be surprised if he sees the field in some role this upcoming fall.

Again, he's far from guaranteed the starting job here in Lincoln and will have to beat out two players with more experience than he has. Still, it is more than likely that he will take his first snaps as a Husker at some point in 2026. Were he to take meaningful reps, the third-year sophomore has already been tested before, and that gives Nebraska reason for optimism about the room.

Overall, he sounded as if he was preparing to be more than ready when his opportunity comes, and for the Nebraska native, it seems as if that is all he really wanted to ask. Returning home did not come without a price, but don't expect Kaelin to remain silent his second time around. The Huskers are looking for a player who can reliably make plays, and it's hard to argue that there would be another player in his position group who cares more about the program than he does. Still, he'll have to prove his skill is worthy of deserving that chance, and spring should tell a lot about where he stands.