Former Nebraska Football Star Omar Brown Dominates Green Bay Packers' Family Night
Omar Brown showcased a standout performance Saturday night in Lambeau Field.
The former Nebraska safety operated at the highest level for the Green Bay Packers defense as part of the Packers' Family Night activities, wowing the home crowd with a three-interception performance. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety was already showcasing his play-making skills in the secondary as he had a pair of interceptions throughout the team's first eight practices of training camp.
"It felt good. I got my family out there, so it definitely feels good to make plays in front of them," Brown said to Green Bay media after the Family Day practice. "Most importantly, it's just being out there playing defense. It's my first Family Night, so just being in front of the crowd and making plays is super-fun."
Brown also told reporters after the game that it was the first time he had ever recorded three interceptions in a game in his football career. The safety's first interception came off a jumped route from a pass by backup quarterback Mailk Willis near the goal line. Brown's second pick arrived off a tipped pass that was batted in the air by a second Packer defender. The third and final turnover may have been the most impressive, as Brown nabbed a 50/50 jump ball and navigated another interception off Willis.
"He's a stud. He attacks every day like a true pro," Green Bay teammate Zayne Anderson said following the contest. "He's always wanting to get better, and he's always asking questions, which I think is the first thing, and he does his job, which clearly tonight, he gets those interceptions. He deserves it, man. He works his butt off, and it's cool seeing guys in the room, the fruit comes from their labor."
Brown played for Nebraska from 2022-23, transferring to Northern Iowa. Brown was an All-American defensive back for the Panthers, playing in 29 games and recording 140 tackles with 13 pass breakups and eight interceptions.
As a junior in Lincoln as part of Scott Frost's final season with the Big Red, Brown played in every game, recording four tackles. He played a much bigger role under Matt Rhule's first season, playing in all 12 games with eight starts, and finishing tied for second on the team with 51 tackles. He would also add three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception to earn an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.
Brown was a key member of a Blackshirt unit that posted Nebraska's best rushing defense (92.9 yards per game), total defense (303.5 yards per game), and scoring defense (18.3 points per game) since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. NU ranked in the top 20 nationally in each of those three categories. The safety would go undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft, but was quickly signed to the Denver Broncos as part of the team's practice squad.
Brown had visited Green Bay prior to the NFL draft, and remained on the team's radar after the defensive back failed to crack Denver's 53-man roster in 2024. Brown spent his entire rookie season with the Packers, joining the game day roster twice and recording a tackle on 24 total snaps, including eight on Green Bay's defense. Brown's five interceptions in live scrimmages through eight practices of training camp lead Green Bay.
"Man, it's just fun being around these guys," Brown said. "I feel like we've got a lot of good, diverse team, young team, little mix of old. I feel like everybody's leaders on our team."
