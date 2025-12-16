Matt Rhule Needs a Home Run Quarterback out of the Transfer Portal

Nebraska just wrapped up a 7-5 season in 2025, earning its second consecutive bowl berth, against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

But the big news came Monday: quarterback Dylan Raiola, the former five-star recruit who started 22 games over two years, plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. Raiola threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in his time at Nebraska, including a strong sophomore start with 2,000 yards and 18 TDs in nine games before a broken fibula ended his season against USC.

For head coach Matt Rhule, heading into his fourth year, this creates a major challenge. Rhule has steadily improved Nebraska football since arriving, but Year 4 is critical. Fans expect more than just bowl games—the program needs to compete in the Big Ten and push toward the expanded College Football Playoff. There's no doubt about it the 2026 schedule is tough, with key games including home matchups against strong teams like Ohio State, and road trips to places like Oregon. Without a proven and elite quarterback, progress in year four seems near impossible.

Freshman quarterback TJ Lateef stepped in after Raiola's injury and showed real potential. He started three games, including a standout performance against UCLA where he completed 13 of 15 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, helping secure a road win and earning Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week honors. Lateef has good arm strength, pocket presence, and mobility, and he's clearly a talented young player with a bright future.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

That said, relying entirely on a sophomore with limited starting experience for a full season carries risks. Lateef performed okay in relief but didn't look the same against better competition in Penn State and Iowa. Many young quarterbacks struggle when thrust into the starter role too soon, and Nebraska can't afford a step back in wins during Rhule's important fourth year. A veteran transfer could provide stability, win games now, and challenge TJ Lateef for the starting job next season.

This is where Rhule's recent comments about Nebraska's improved NIL resources come in. After his contract extension, Rhule has talked about having the financial support to compete for top talent in the portal. He mentioned that the program now has the budget to go after high-level players, including quarterbacks who might command significant NIL deals. It's time to use those resources aggressively. The portal will have several experienced quarterbacks available, from proven starters looking for new opportunities to backups from bigger programs seeking playing time. Nebraska can offer immediate starts, a passionate fan base, and competitive money to land one.

Rhule has a history of rebuilding programs but in a new NIL era he will need to navigate a "developmental program" approach with adding positions of need from the transfer portal. With better NIL backing now, he has the tools to target a quarterback who can keep the offense productive right away. It won't come easy with positions of need also being on the offensive and defensive lines. Rhule has to figure out a way to retain his current roster, find an elite quarterback, and fix the trenches.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Losing Raiola hurts, especially after he was the face of the program and the offense focused around his abilities but this transition can benefit both parties. This offseason presents an opportunity. Rhule needs to be bold in the portal at quarterback to bridge the gap and challenge Lateef with Trae Taylor on the horizon. Playing it safe risks another average year or even a losing season, and with the schedule ahead, Nebraska has to aim higher.

