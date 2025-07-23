Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck Calls Nebraska Football A 'Dangerous Team' In Big Ten
Nebraska football has fans across the nation - including one in Minneapolis, Minn.
Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck addressed the media during the Gophers' Big Ten Media Days session on Wednesday, speaking on his current team's status after Minnesota was picked to finish 11th out of the 18 teams in the conference. During his press conference, KETV Sports Director Andy Kendeigh asked the head coach his thoughts on Nebraska football.
"One of the most dangerous teams in the Big Ten is Nebraska," Fleck said.
Fleck, entering his ninth year at Minnesota, added that he has been impressed with what coach Matt Rhule has done with the Nebraska program as Rhule enters his third season at the helm in Lincoln.
"I know what Matt Rhule created at Temple. I know what he did at Baylor. I know what type of human being he is," Fleck said. "He's awakening it, that's for sure."
Fleck and Minnesota have had the upper-hand in their matchups against the Big Red since arriving in 2017 following a three-year stint at Western Michigan. The Gophers have claimed a Big Ten West Division title in 2019 while going 6-1 in contests against the Huskers, including a 13-10 walk-off win in Rhule's opening contest as Nebraska's coach in August 2023. Minnesota has won the last five contests dating back to 2019, with Nebraska's last win coming as former coach Scott Frost's first win for NU - a 53-28 home victory in 2018.
Rhule continued to receive praise during the Minnesota coach's answer Wednesday evening.
"He's a special person. One thing I respect about him: he has a systematic approach to how he wants it done and what it looks like.... Matt (Rhule) has a clear path of exactly what he wants," Fleck said.
Fleck may have more insight into Nebraska's program after acquiring former Husker receiver and Lincoln native Malachi Coleman from the transfer portal this offseason. Coleman impressed Fleck early in the offseason, as the receiver was widely regarded as one of the top players added to the Gophers' roster.
"Malachi is a really good player. He's a developmental player for us. He's in the program for all the right reasons," Fleck said in February. "One thing we love to do is develop wide receivers here. We've had a great track record of doing that. He's got all the physical attributes. Now you just gotta be able to sharpen that and smooth that out. I think he's been really good so far, in the few weeks that he's actually been here."
Fleck's level of respect for Rhule's control of the Nebraska program continued to be shared in his Big Ten Media Days response to Kendeigh's question.
"We're all as head coaches finding and striving for clarity. I think that's one thing he always has. He has a clear vision of what he wants to do, what it looks like, what the expectations are, and how to get there. He's a process-oriented coach, and I think that's going to pay off," Fleck said.
Nebraska and Minnesota football will battle in Minneapolis in Week Eight of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. The contest was originally scheduled for a Saturday kickoff, but was moved to a Friday night game on FOX. Nebraska's last victory in Minnesota came in 2015, as the Huskers took down the Gophers 48-25.
