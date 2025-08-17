Former Nebraska Safety Omar Brown Suffers Chest Injury in Second NFL Preseason Game
Omar Brown's second preseason appearance was cut short Saturday after the former Husker safety suffered a chest injury. He will remain in an Indianapolis hospital overnight for observation.
Brown exited at the end of the third quarter, wearing an oxygen mask as he sat on a cart holding his midsection. He logged 19 snaps on defense and 10 on special teams before leaving the game.
"It's kind of a scary deal," head coach Matt LaFleur said at his press conference.
After spending most of last season on the practice squad, Brown is competing for a roster spot with the Green Bay Packers, aiming to prove he is worth one of the 53 available spots. The team is looking for players of all types, whether drafted or undrafted, to step up. The current safety room includes Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Kitan Oladapo, Zayne Anderson and Brown.
Brown’s efforts this offseason have turned heads, highlighted by a productive training camp and a flashy performance at the Packers’ annual Family Night practice. He recorded two interceptions during the first eight practices of training camp. Family Night, the ninth practice, was held in front of nearly 60,000 fans, including his family. Brown made a big statement with three interceptions that night. That’s one way to win over the crowd. His hat trick even earned MVP chants from reigning All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney, bringing his total to five interceptions through just nine practices.
After transferring from Northern Iowa, Brown played his final two college seasons at Nebraska. During his time as a Panther, he recorded 140 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and eight interceptions, earning All-America honors. At Nebraska, he had 56 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. As a senior, Brown earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
Brown was also part of the Blackshirt unit that posted Nebraska’s best rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. His strong play at Nebraska caught the Packers’ attention, leading to a pre-draft visit last year.
Although Brown went undrafted and spent some time with the Broncos before being cut, the Packers kept him on their radar, and he spent his rookie season in Green Bay. He appeared in two games last season as a practice squad elevation and proved enough to earn another shot with the Packers this year.
Brown is aiming to take the next step in his career, whether that comes with the Packers, the practice squad or another team. The hope now is that this injury won’t stand in the way of the momentum he’s built this offseason.
