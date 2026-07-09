Former Nebraska Star Adam Carriker Hosts Second Annual Youth Football Camp

If you were a youth football player in Nebraska, the Lincoln Youth Football Fields were the place to be Wednesday morning.

The second annual Carriker Chronicles Youth Football Camp brought together hundreds of campers and more than 40 coaches, including 15 former Huskers with collegiate and professional playing experience.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., campers rotated through drills, skill stations, and 7-on-7 competitions before wrapping up the day with an autograph session featuring their Husker heroes. The event was another resounding success for Adam, his former teammates, and staff.

Heinrich Haarberg and other former Huskers signing autographs for campers. | Courtesy Adam Carriker

A Reunion of Former Huskers

Carriker's peer recruiting was on full display. In total, 15 former Huskers football players were in attendance helping the former first round draft pick run the camp.

From Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Eric Crouch and 9-year NFL veteran offensive lineman Brendan Stai to Nebraska Football Hall of Fame linebacker Terrell Farley and Carriker himself, campers got a star-studded lineup of coaches to help instruct them for the day.

Former Players/Coaches at the Camp:

Tom Osborne

Eric Crouch

Terrell Farley

Brenden Stai

Adam Carriker

Heinrich Haarberg

Andy Janovich

Ron Kellogg III

Kenny Wilhite

Corey McKeon

Trevor Johnson

Scott Strasburger

Jaevon McQuitty

JR Knopp

Kevin Guse

Campers working through drills during the linebacker station. | Courtesy Adam Carriker

Skill Stations Available to Campers

The camp truly offered an all-in-one football experience. Campers rotated through eight position-specific stations: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, linebacker, defensive back, and defensive line.

From learning proper stances to working through tackling drills and catching passes, participants had the opportunity to develop a wide range of skills throughout the morning. Parents seemed to appreciate the versatility just as much as the campers.

"We weren't here last year," one father told me. "But I liked the fact that these kids get to practice all the different positions."

Whether big or small, young or old, every participant had the chance to spend the morning playing football while learning from those who have done it at the highest level. Judging by the number of parents who stayed from start to finish, the camp provided an experience well worth registering their children for.

Carriker taking pictures with campers. | Courtesy Adam Carriker

A Message from Adam

The second year of the Carriker Chronicles Youth Football Camp built on the momentum of its debut. What began with roughly 250 campers in 2025 grew significantly in 2026, with nearly 400 campers and coaches taking part throughout the day. Even Carriker admitted the number exceeded his expectations.

"I was hoping it would grow because that's an indicator that people are enjoying it," Carriker said. "For me, year one was like, 'Do people want this?' Then afterwards it was like, 'Do we do it again?' I had parents and coaches reach out to me asking, 'Are we doing this again?' So this year it's kind of organically grown."

The camp's reach extended well beyond Nebraska. According to Carriker, families traveled from across the country to attend.

"I had parents from Alaska and Connecticut message me," he said. "I even had a mom come up to me and say, 'By the way, we're here from Florida.'"

Tom Osborne, before addressing campers at the end of the Carriker Chronicles Youth Football Camp. | Courtesy Adam Carriker

The Special Guest

There isn't another name in Nebraska football history more recognizable than Tom Osborne's. So, when Carriker welcomed the legendary former head coach to speak at the end of the camp, everyone in attendance gathered around.

The five-time national championship-winning coach spoke for roughly 15 minutes, encouraging campers to branch out beyond football, emphasize the student part of student-athlete, and strive for balance in all aspects of life.

When Osborne finished, he was met with an ovation before Carriker and his staff handed out MVP footballs to several campers who stood out throughout the day. The ending was a celebration of another successful year of the Carriker Chronicles Youth Football Camp.

While Carriker did not officially announce plans for a third installment, the continued growth in attendance and enthusiasm surrounding the event suggests the camp has quickly become a summer tradition for youth football players across the state and the country. Expect it to be back in 2027 as well.

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