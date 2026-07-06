Nebraska Gains Commitment of Four-Star Wide Receiver Khalil Taylor

Nebraska's recruiting momentum continues into July.



On Monday evening, four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor of Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, announced his verbal commitment to the Big Red. He became the Huskers' 22nd commitment in the 2027 recruiting class and the fourth prospect in the top 100 of the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Regarded as the No. 84 overall recruit, Taylor becomes the highest-ranked of three pass-catchers in Nebraska's 2027 haul. He also becomes the tenth blue-chip prospect to commit to the Big Red this cycle.



Here's the latest on NU's newest addition to the 2027 recruiting class.

Taylor's Top Schools in the Race

In total, Taylor held offers from more than 30 Division I schools. However, his recruitment ultimately came down to Penn State, Nebraska, and Colorado. The Pennsylvania native originally committed to the Nittany Lions in March of 2025 before backing off his pledge less than seven months later.

James Franklin was later dismissed as Penn State's head coach, and Taylor's recruitment quickly took off as several of the nation's top programs extended offers his way. PSU re-offered him under its new staff in December, while Nebraska and Colorado continued to make their push.

For much of his recruitment, the two out-of-state programs appeared to be on the outside looking in. However, the Huskers weren't willing to take their foot off the gas. In the end, Taylor chose to call Lincoln home. Even so, this is likely a recruitment NU will have to continue winning until signing day in December.

A Playmaker in Every Sense

Described by 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins as a "versatile wide receiver that just finds ways to get into the end zone," there isn't much Taylor can't do. As a prep recruit, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound athlete has lined up all over the field for his hometown team.

Taylor's played wide receiver, running back, and defensive back while also handling punting duties and serving as both a kickoff and punt returner as well. Regardless of where he lines up, he has a knack for making big plays. For Nebraska, he's quickly becoming one of the most exciting players in the Huskers' 2027 recruiting class, just as his ranking suggests.

Over his sophomore and junior years, Taylor totaled 84 receptions for 1,503 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns, per 247Sports. He's also added five kickoff and three punt return scores, in addition to four pass deflections, three interceptions, and a sack. In an era of 105-man roster limits, Taylor will have the opportunity to provide the Huskers with meaningful snaps at multiple positions.

Nebraska's 2027 Recruiting Class to Date

The Big Red took full advantage of June, gaining 11 commits over the course of the month. Most impressive was their hit rate on gaining pledges from prospects who traveled to Lincoln on official visits.

NU hosted 28 total official visitors between Friday, June 5, and Sunday, June 21, and the Huskers have 22 of those prospects verbally pledged to join their class. According to Rivals' Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, Nebraska's haul currently ranks 18th nationally.

Nebraska Commits in 2027 Cycle:

2027 Wide Receiver Class

Before Taylor's decision, Antayvious Ellis and Justyn Lindsay were the Huskers' only verbal pledges at wideout for 2027. Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Ellis is definitely on the smaller side, but has the athleticism needed to play bigger than his frame suggests.

Lindsay, however, stands 6-foot-3 and is coming off a productive junior season in which he totaled 22 receptions for 352 yards and 7 TDs on 16.0 yards per grab. The Kansas City-area pass-catcher recently received a three-star ranking by 247Sports and will look to give the Huskers a valuable red-zone threat in future years.

Together, the two had potential, but Nebraska lacked a star. Taylor's commitment gives the Big Red exactly that.

What Taylor's Commitment Means

Taylor's commitment likely signals that Nebraska is done recruiting wide receivers in the 2027 cycle. With three verbal pledges in the class, the Huskers will shift their focus to holding onto those commitments through signing day rather than securing more.

At 22 pledges, the Huskers also appear to be nearing the end of making additions to their 2027 class. Of the six official visitors the Big Red hosted this summer who did not commit to Nebraska, each has since chosen another school. There's always the possibility NU pursues flips this fall, but much of that will depend on the success they have on the field.

For now, expect recruiting news to slow down as attention turns towards fall camp. Matt Rhule and his staff have already exceeded expectations on the recruiting trail this cycle. The next step is carrying that momentum onto the field in 2026.

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