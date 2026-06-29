Good News For The Husker Receiving Corps

Last season, Nebraska passed for a total of 2,920 yards-an amount that earned the Huskers a #9 ranking in the Big Ten. The task now is to see what Nebraska fans can expect come this fall from the players who catch the passes. We’ll see

who has departed, who’s coming back and what kind of talent has been added to

the roster. Not every one in the room is listed-just those who might have an impact

this fall.

First, let’s look at the 2026 wide receivers..

Coach: Daikiel Shorts, Jr. (Second year at NU)

Players Coming Back (2025 stats)

1.) Nyziah Hunter (JR), 6-1, 205 Salinas, CA

Total yards: 617, Average per catch 14.35 TDs 8

2.) Jacory Barney, Jr (JR) 6-0, 170, Florida City, FL

Yards: 484, Average: 10.7, TDs: 5

3.) Cortez Mills (SO) 6-0, 185 Homestead, FL



Yards: 147, Average: 16.33 TDs: 2

4.) Quinn Clark (SO) 6-5, 210 Bozeman, MT



Yards: 132, Average: 26.4, TDs: 1

Returning WR yardage:



Approximately 1,380 and 15 TDs

Yardage Lost



Dane Key: 452 yards and 5 TDs

Emmett Johnson: 320 yards and 3 TDs

Help on the way



Kwazi Gilmer: Transfer from UCLA

Last year’s stats: 535 yards and 4 TDs

It should also be known that Janiran Bonner (6-2, 225 WR) should return this fall after sustaining a foot injury that sidelined him for most of last season. Bonner brings with him a skill set that allows him to line up as a wide receiver as well as a tight end.

Speaking of tight ends, let’s take a look at that part of the receiving room.

Tight Ends

Coach: Marcus Satterfield (Third season at NU in that role)

Assistant: Andrew Verboys (Second year at NU)

Note: Before coming to Nebraska, Verboys was a grad assistant at Kentucky.

Returning

1.) Luke Lindenmeyer (SR) 6-3, 250 LaVista, NE

Yards: 312, Average: 10.76, TDs: 2

2.) Carter Nelson (JR) 6-5, 240 Ainsworth, NE

Yards: 11, Average: 5.50 TDs: 0

3.) Cayden Echternach (JR) 6-4, 260 Bennington, NE

No 2025 Stats

Returning TE yards: 323

TE yardage lost: 52 and one TD (Heinrich Haarberg is the only TE not returning.)

Receiving Room Summary

As far as the WRs go, Nebraska seems to be well stocked with talent and experience. Look for one or more of the returning running backs to take over for Emmett Johnson’s 2025 receiving numbers. Also, look for Quinn Clark to have a great year. This should be a fun group to watch.

The great news regarding the tight ends is that Luke Lindenmeyer is coming back for his senior season. Look for Carter Nelson to have a breakout year. He has the potential to be a great player for Nebraska.

If the Husker O-line is as good as Matt Rhule says it is and if Anthony Colandrea performs up to expectations, NU might not need to rely on its passing game as much. The Husker running game might shine this fall.

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