Four Observations From Nebraska's 20-17 Win Over Cincinnati in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY—Nebraska football opened the season with a 20-17 win over Cincinnati Thursday night.
In the inaugural Kansas City Classic from Arrowhead Stadium, fans and celebrities alike saw the Huskers hold off a late charge from the Bearcats. Below are my four observations from the neutral site event that ended with NU at 1-0.
What an Atmostphere
Nebraska fans are unlike any other.
We saw it with trips to Boulder and Norman over the past few years, but the prevailing sentiment on Thursday was that this had the feel of an old Big Eight/12 road trip. Kansas City is in the neighborhood for travel to places like Ames, Columbia, Manhattan, and Lawrence—and Husker fans made it feel like trips of old to those destinations.
The official attendance for the game was 72,884. Nebraska fans made up at least 65,000 of those. Besides the band and the team on the field, it was hard to find anyone associated with Cincinnati around the stadium before or during the contest.
Even more than showing up, the Husker faithful showed out. The crowd was loud, especially at the end when the team needed that extra little juice to close out the win.
Timely Blackshirts
Bend but don't break, but also get the ball back in key moments. That's what the Blackshirts did on Thursday.
Cincinnati was able to run the ball well early on, and again late, against Nebraska. But they were never consistent in the act, having back-to-back three-and-outs in the first half and one more in the second.
The Bearcats rushed for 202 yards, something that would seem to lean towards a successful outing. On the passing side, it was just 69 yards on the evening, with 45 yards coming in the fourth quarter.
It was also passing plays that resulted in two major swings for Nebraska. Late in the second quarter, a short pass saw the receiver get blown up, resulting in a fumble. The Huskers recovered and scored three plays later.
With less than a minute to go in the game, Cincinnati quarterback threw a pass to the end zone just to see it picked off by Malcolm Hartzog.
Workhorse Emmett Johnson or Thin Running Back Room?
Emmett Johnson rushed a career-high 25 teams for 108 yards, just his second 100-yard effort in his career. He also made a game-high seven receptions for 27 yards.
Nebraska's second-leading rusher? A tie between wide receiver Janiran Bonner and tight end Heinrich Haarberg, who each had four yards rushing.
For the rest of the actual running back room, Mekhi Nelson had one carry for no gain while Isaiah Mozee had one carry for -2 yards. Mozee also caught one pass for two yards, ultimately giving the non-Johnson running backs three total touches on the night.
Is that sustainable? We'll see. For one night, at least, Johnson was in full workhorse mode in a way that worked for Nebraska.
Special Teams Did Their Job
No mistakes on that third phase of the game. Not a bad snap. Not a bad punt. No muffed returns.
Was there anything special in the return game? No, but there weren't soul-destroying mistakes either. And the rest of the operation with Nebraska in possession was outstanding.
Kyle Cunanan went 2-for-2 in his Husker debut, including a 52-yarder to tie the game at the start of the second quarter. The debut of Archie Wilson saw him punt the ball four times, with three spotting the Bearcats back at their 14 or worse. The only punt to land outside the 20 was a 41-yarder, his long for the day, that Cincinnati caught on their own 35.
Nebraska Athletics Postgame Notes
- Nebraska improved to 99-32-5 all-time in season openers and won its season opener for the second straight season. Nebraska defeated a Power 4 opponent in a season opener for the first time since 2003.
- Tonight’s game marked Nebraska’s third game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Huskers are now 2-1 in games at Arrowhead. Nebraska defeated Oklahoma State in a 1998 regular-season game and lost the 2006 Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma.
- Nebraska improved to 16-3 all-time in August, including 14-0 against non-conference opponents.
- Tonight’s victory marks Nebraska’s seventh straight victory against non-conference opponents, dating back to the second non-conference game of 2023. The last time Nebraska won seven straight games against non-conference opponents was a 7-game win streak spanning the 2004 to 2006 seasons.
- Place-kicker Kyle Cunanan connected on a 52-yard field goal to open Nebraska’s scoring. The 52-yard kick was a career-long for the first-year Husker, bettering a 49-yard field goal against Tulsa in 2023 while he was playing at Charlotte.
- The 52-yard field goal tied for the 10th-longest in Nebraska school history.
- Junior running back Emmett Johnson rushed 25 times for 108 yards. His 25 carries set a career high, bettering 18 carries at Iowa last season. His 108 yards were also a career-best, bettering his 113-yard effort against Wisconsin last season. Johnson posted his second career 100-yard rushing game.
- Quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 33-of-42 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He increased his career passing total to 3,062, making him the 13th Husker with 3,000 career passing yards.
- Raiola’s 33 completions were the fourth-most in school history, three shy of the Nebraska record (36 by Zac Taylor [2005]; Sam Keller [2007]; Joe Ganz [2008]).
- Senior safety DeShon Singleton had seven tackles to increase his career total to 100 tackles.
- Senior Dasan McCullough had four tackles in the game to push his career total to 100.
- Luke Lindenmeyer had a 19-yard reception in the fourth quarter, marking his career-long. His five catches for 47 yards were also career highs.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
