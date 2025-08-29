Live Updates: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY—The college football season is finally here.
The inaugural Battle Sports Kansas City Classic features the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Cincinnati Bearcats. Originally scheduled for Cincinnati and then moved to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the game's final home is GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Follow along below for updates during the game.
Most recent updates at the top.
Kickoff set for 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
Game Preview
In one of the most highly anticipated seasons for Nebraska football in over a decade, the Huskers begin their 2025 campaign with a nationally televised showdown Thursday night with Cincinnati on neutral soil at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.
Nebraska enters its third season with Matt Rhule as head coach, hoping to see the previous third-year jumps experienced by his former programs, Baylor and Temple. Facing a Bearcat team with program-changing pressure to perform, the Huskers can’t afford many early-season growing pains if they want to see the season start on a positive note.
Following a 57-19 record and a historic College Football Playoff appearance, coach Luke Fickell was always going to be hard to follow at Cincinnati. But an 8-16 stint in two seasons under Scott Satterfield has the former Louisville head coach firmly on the hot seat entering the 2025 season. The Bearcats were one of the leaders in the early stages of the Big 12 title race last season, but a five-game losing streak to end the season torpedoed any chance of a positive 2024.
Playing under the lights in Kansas City in what will be a Nebraska fan invasion of Arrowhead Stadium, the Huskers have the clear edge in returning production, talent, and coaching. Corleone will be the key in determining the style of play for the Nebraska offense, but I’d still look at offensive coordinator Dana Holgorson allowing returning sophomore Dylan Raiola to let it rip and play with his new shiny toys from the transfer portal in offseason acquisitions Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter.
Early-season blunders can’t be a theme for Nebraska if the Huskers hope to best the Bearcats, who definitely have the ability for an upset with a difference maker like Sorsby. Put me down for a businesslike victory for the Huskers, who overcome a slow start to firmly start the new season off on the right foot.
The Huskers lead the all-time series 1-0. The lone matchup between the two schools came in 1906, when NU won 41-0 in Lincoln. Nebraska was coached by Amos Foster and was a member of the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association, a precursor to the Big Six Conference. Foster arrived in Lincoln after two seasons in Cincinnati, though he would continue to coach men's basketball at UC until 1909.
Cincinnati, an independent, was coached by William Foley.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
