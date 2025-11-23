Four Observations From Nebraska Football's Loss at Penn State
Nebraska went into Happy Valley as a touchdown underdog, even with a 7-3 record to Penn State's 4-6. As it turns out, that line wasn't nearly large enough, with the Nittany Lions dominating the Huskers 37-10.
Here are four observations from the game.
Bullied in the Trenches
For 57 minutes, Nebraska was bullied in the trenches.
It wasn't for the entire game, since the Huskers did march down to the Penn State 2-yard line. That drive included six runs from Emmett Johnson, including a career-long 52-yarder. It also included being stuffed for runs of one yard and no gain on third and fourth downs inside the PSU05.
The rest of the game had Penn State looking like the preseason No. 2 team in the country, even if they were just 4-6 entering the night.
Penn State ran the ball 50 times for 240 yards a week ago against Michigan State. Against Nebraska, the Nittany Lions rushed 39 times for 231 yards. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw just 12 passes, completing 11 of them for 181 yards and one score.
The backfield duo of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton torched the Blackshirts, thanks to plenty of running lanes by the Penn State offensive line.
Allen carried the ball 25 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He broke Evan Royster's record for all-time rushing yards at Penn State.
Singleton had seven carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns as well. He broke Saquon Barkley's record for all-time rushing touchdowns at Penn State.
Nebraska's pass defense has improved significantly under John Butler. Nobody will deny that, especially with how much he points to it.
But nobody will be able to deny just how far the run defense has fallen. After ranking ninth (92.9 yards per game) and eighth (101.2 yards per game) the last two seasons, the Big Red were 91st coming into the night (161.1 yards per game).
Emmett Johnson's Doak Walker Hopes
This past week, Johnson was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's best running back. With two games to go, he stacked up well against the other nine semifinalists.
Now through 11 games, Johnson did well to improve his numbers on Saturday. He crossed the 100-yard mark for the sixth time this season and fourth straight game.
Johnson was also the favorite target in the passing game. TJ Lateef completed 21-of-37 for 187 yards. Johnson was the target on 11 of those passes, reeling in eight catches for 48 yards.
The 151 yards from scrimmage put Johnson up to 1,534 on the year. That keeps him as the top all-purpose player in the Power Four, and puts him just 209 yards away from Nebraska's top-10 list for all-purpose yards in a season.
We will find out in a couple of days who the three finalists for the award are. No Husker has won the award (established in 1990), but three have been finalists: Ameer Abdullah (2014), Ahman Green (1997), and Calvin Jones (1993).
An Unhappy Return to Happy Valley
When James Franklin was fired, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was immediately brought up as a potential successor.
The thought process made sense. Rhule played at Penn State under Joe Paterno. He was a volunteer assistant the first year after he ran out of eligibility. In those five seasons, the Nittany Lions went 50-11.
Rhule has improved every college program he's led, and he took valuable lessons from his short time in the NFL.
But, ultimately, Rhule elected to sign an extension with Nebraska. Earlier this week, Franklin agreed to become the new coach at Virginia Tech. Penn State is still without a dance partner.
On Saturday, Penn State took out that frustration from their coaching situation, and perhaps feeling a bit slighted by their former player.
There was no greater show of disrespect for Rhule and the Huskers than a fake punt in the fourth quarter. Up 30-10 at midfield, tight end Luke Reynolds took the snap and rumbled 26 yards into NU territory.
After a shot at the end zone resulted in a defensive pass interference, Allen ran untouched for 13 yards and his second touchdown of the game.
The Nittany Lions might not have a head coach yet, but they certainly looked to be just fine with whoever that is not being named Matt Rhule.
November Blues
Nebraska's struggles in the month of November continue in 2025.
Ignoring what went on before Rhule, because the program has operated at a higher level since he took over, the Huskers are 2-9 in November since 2023.
- 2023 0-4
- 2024 1-3
- 2025 1-2
The last two seasons have been a deviation from the norm, with divisions going away as the four former Pac-12 teams joined the league. That means more games against other Big Ten teams than just Minnesota, Wisconsin, etc.
Nebraska can still continue a year-by-year improvement next week against Iowa. That would show an extra win each year in November under Rhule, even with the disappointment in Happy Valley and the loss to USC.
