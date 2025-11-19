How Emmett Johnson Compares to the Other Doak Walker Semifinalists
Emmett Johnson is one step closer to making history for Nebraska football.
The Husker is among the 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's best running back. Established in 1990, only three Huskers have been named finalists before: Ameer Abdullah (2014), Ahman Green (1997), and Calvin Jones (1993).
No Nebraska player has ever won the award.
Johnson ranks in the top five nationally in both yards from scrimmage and rushing yards entering this week’s game at Penn State. On the season, Johnson has 1,431 yards from scrimmage, which leads all power conference players and ranks second nationally. On the ground, the junior from Minneapolis has 1,131 yards and 11 TD to rank fourth in rushing yards per game and fifth in total rushing yards.
He also has 36 receptions, which ranks third among all running backs nationally, for 300 yards and three scores. He has six 100-yard rushing performances this year, including three straight 100-yard performances. In the win over UCLA on Nov. 8, he became the first Husker to ever have 100 yards rushing (129) and receiving (103) in the same game.
The Semifinalists
Johnson is already among the nation's best running backs by making the semifinal list. But who is he competing with down the stretch before another cut is made?
The full list of semifinalists is below, featuring players from the American, Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, Conference USA, Mountain West, and Notre Dame.
- Cam Cook, Jacksonville State
- Cameron Dickey, Texas Tech
- Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
- Caleb Hawkins, North Texas
- Robert Henry Jr., UTSA
- Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
- Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
- Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
- Antwan Raymond, Rutgers
- Lucky Sutton, San Diego State
Now that we have the players, let's compare where they all stand.
Rushing Stats
Among the semifinalists, Missouri's Ahmad Hardy holds the advantage with the most rushing yards, yards per attempt, and yards per game. Kewan Lacy leads the group for rushing attempts and touchdowns.
Johnson is fourth for rushing yards per game, fifth for total rushing yards, and tied for seventh for touchdowns. Only four guys have carried the ball at least 200 times, including Johnson.
Receiving Stats
On the receiving end, Johnson has the most receptions, the most receiving yards, and is tied for the most receiving touchdowns.
Caleb Hawkins of North Texas, who has only played in nine of the 10 games for Mean Green, has a slightly higher average per game.
Four players have an average per catch of more than 10 yards, led by Hawkins. Johnson is sixth with his 8.3 yards per reception.
Johnson's Chances
Three finalists for the 2025 Doak Walker Award will be announced next week. Will Johnson be among those three?
He has one more chance to make a big impression this week at Penn State. Another 100-yard rushing game with at least one score is probably enough to get him to make the cut.
Johnson can also help himself with another big game receiving. If he can add 50 yards and another score, that would likely keep him among the top 1-2 for both of those stats among the semifinalists.
Add those two together, and another 150 all-purpose yards with a pair of scores would go a long way for Johnson's efforts to be a Doak Walker Award finalist. Going into this week, he is second among the semifinalists for all-purpose yards per game and first among Power Four players.
If the award comes down to just the rushing yards, then Johnson is right on the line for where he sits among the semifinalists. But once you add in what he does in the receiving game, he should find himself waiting to hear if he won next month.
The winner will be unveiled live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards in December.
