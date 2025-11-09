Four Observations From Nebraska Football's Win at UCLA
A winning season has been secured with three games still to be played.
Nebraska improved to 7-2 with a 28-21 win at UCLA on Saturday. Here are four observations from the game.
Emmett Johnson
The Emmett Johnson hype train hit a new speed in Los Angeles.
Johnson rushed 28 times for 129 yards and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 103 yards and two scores. He's the first Husker running back in program history to have a 100/100 game.
"He was great," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said after the game. "He's been consistently great."
Johnson's three catches give him 82 in his career, making him the third Husker in school history with more than 80 receptions as a running back. He joins Jeff Kinney (82) and Marlon Lucky (135).
With two touchdown receptions on the night, Johnson ties Ahman Green and Cory Ross for the NU running back record in a single game.
Johnson has blown well past the 1,000-yard mark that he eclipsed a week ago. His 1,131 rushing yards on the year are the most by a Husker since Ameer Abdullah's 1,611 yards in 2014. Johnson is averaging 125.7 yards a game on the ground, putting him on pace to become the fifth Husker to break the 1,500-yard mark in a single season.
"Emmett's just an absolute weapon," Rhule said. "I see all the scouts coming in now, starting to body-type him. He's a pro."
The 28 carries against UCLA follow efforts of 27 against Northwestern and 29 against USC. Johnson is the first Husker to have 25 or more carries in three consecutive games since Ahman Green in the final three games of the 1997 season.
Johnson's 14 touchdowns on the season are also the most by a Husker running back since Abdullah's 22 in 2014.
TJ Lateef
Just the fourth true freshman quarterback to start a game for Nebraska in at least the last 75 years, the LA native was nearly flawless back in his hometown.
Lateef did not throw an incomplete pass until early in the fourth quarter. He guided the Huskers on four consecutive drives (we're not counting the kneel down to end the first half) to build a 28-7 lead.
"If you have any idea how we feel about him, at the end of the game, with the game on the line, we're throwing the football," Rhule said. "A lot of people wouldn't do that but we're doing that and it's because he's earned that."
While Johnson's legs did most of the work, Lateef was a solid complement in the ground game. He ran five times for 31 yards, including a 14-yard zone read on the first offensive play for NU.
Through the air, Lateef finished 13-for-15 for 205 yards and three touchdowns. In his first extended work as a collegiate quarterback against Power Four competition, the true freshman more than passed the test.
"I just think everyone was kind of ready to do their part," Rhule said. "Our whole message this week was to be great teammates and not saying you care for somebody.—everyone can say they care for someone—but doing a little extra. I thought the guys all did a little extra and that allowed TJ just to go out there and play."
Defending Nico
I could spell out his name but you likely already heard Tim Brando and Devin Gardner butcher it several times already.
Iamaleava finished with 15 carries for 86 yards, but those numbers are hurt by the three sacks for 18 yards that he took. Even when Nebraska sent pressure at the Tennessee transfer, his elusiveness made them pay as he either took off with the ball or found an open receiver.
"I thought Nico was fantastic," Rhule said. "Just an absolute warrior. That first drive, we hit him so many times I didn't know how long he could do that and he just did it all night."
Luckily for Nebraska, UCLA's play calling got cute at times.
On a third-and-1 in the first half, the Bruins threw the ball. Incomplete. The ensuing fourth-down call was a run to the outside, which got stuffed.
It was moments like that that proved Nebraska had the upper hand in the contest.
Iamaleava finished 17-for-25 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
Husker Fall Equinox
Nationally, a sports equinox is when the Big Four American sports from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL play on the same day. A Husker Fall Equinox is when the featured sports* from the fall and winter seasons all play on the same day.
*The "featured" sports, otherwise referred to as Big 3 for men's and women's, are the sports that receive the most investment each season. They are football and volleyball in the fall, men's and women's basketball in the winter, and baseball and softball in the spring.
Since volleyball and women's basketball became varsity sports in the mid-1970s, there have been only 10 instances of a Husker Fall Equinox.
- Nov. 8, 2025
- Nov. 25, 2022
- Nov. 14, 2015
- Nov. 24, 1995
- Nov. 25, 1994
- Nov. 23, 1990
- Nov. 28, 1987
- Nov. 23, 1985
- Nov. 26, 1983
- Dec. 4, 1982
Nebraska football is now 8-2 during a Husker Fall Equinox. The Huskers are also undefeated against teams west of Nebraska, including wins over Colorado and Hawai'i.
The only losses for the Big Red on such a day are both to Oklahoma, with losses in 1985 and 1990.
With football's win at UCLA, volleyball's win at No. 22 Minnesota, women's basketball's win vs. Samford, and men's basketball's win over FIU, this is the sixth time Nebraska has swept its contests on a Husker Fall Equinox.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
