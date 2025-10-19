Free Throws and Fundamentals: How Minnesota Made Nebraska One-Dimensional
After an off-day Saturday, it’s a self-reflection Sunday for the Nebraska football team, which probably involves one of the most uncomfortable film sessions of the season.
It’s been discussed at length at this point about how Nebraska was overmatched at nearly every facet of the game Friday night in Minneapolis, and we’ve heard from about every frustrated coach and player imaginable about the loss.
However, not a lot’s been said about the team that made Nebraska look clueless in the game.
Minnesota came in with a game plan that shut down Nebraska’s high-flying offense and was able to successfully grind out the tough yards against one of the best defenses in college football through six games. The formula apparently was pretty straightforward.
“We had to do a lot of the simple things at a very, very high level, and the whole theme of the week was free throws,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said after the 24-6 win over Nebraska. “Free throws are the simplest part of the game. It’s all about technique, fundamentals. We actually read a Steph Curry children’s book (Thursday) night.”
Given the Gophers’ approach, it makes the result of the game all the more reasonable to understand. Nebraska exhibited poor tackling and couldn’t get off the field on defense, and the offense waited for bigger plays that never came instead of taking what Minnesota was willing to give them.
All of those – you guess it, fundamentals and making the simple play.
Outside of a few long runs on busted assignments, Minnesota didn’t have a lot of marquee plays that swung the balance of the game. Instead, they nickeled and dimed their way down the field, drive after drive, and it worked like a charm.
“I think (our coordinators) put our players in the best position to be successful,” Fleck said. “Our players were relentless. They set the tone from the beginning.”
That tone was by far the most physical team on the field. About the only advantage Nebraska seemed to have in the game was special teams, and that was thanks to the only points in the game coming from place-kicker Kyle Cunanan’s foot and Husker punter Archie Wilson coming through with some key punts, with one pinning Minnesota on their own 2-yard-line.
The crushing fact that Minnesota then drove 98 yards for a touchdown is the story of the game. As were Minnesota’s team-record nine sacks of Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola.
“I love that,” Fleck said of the huge night for his defense. “Fundamentals, technique – same things. You want to get pressure on the quarterback versus Nebraska, you’ve got to contain. You’ve got to shrink the pocket. You’ve got to do the small things well.”
It wasn’t just the small things either. The Gophers were willing to give Nebraska the short six-to-seven-yard pass plays, but they also put a top on their defense, making sure Raiola couldn’t get a ball past them. However, with Raiola unwilling to check things down to quicker routes, the Gophers teed off on the sophomore signal caller.
“Total team effort on defense,” Fleck reiterated. “When you’re talking about nine sacks, which we’re really proud of the program record, we’re talking about top down, about whole complete defense doing what you’re supposed to do when you’re supposed to do it. “
As far as Minnesota’s offense, like we mentioned before, it was nothing flashy. By far the star of the game was Minnesota running back Darius Taylor, who ran for 148 yards on just 24 carries, which was good for an average of 6.2 yards every time he touched the ball.
“We knew we were going to have to run the football,” Fleck said. “When you look at the two wins we had with Rutgers and Purdue, we were down 14-0 and 10-0. You’ve got to come up with something that’s going to work quickly, and that was a screen two weeks ago. That was a big post-play against Rutgers. You’ve got to have explosive plays, and you’ve got to run the ball.”
Minnesota had no issue with either against Nebraska, which entered the game with the nation’s best pass defense. When you have lockdown corners and safeties who don’t traditionally let the big play behind them, the formula is pretty simple.
It worked for #21 Michigan when the Wolverines came to Lincoln and beat the Huskers, and it worked this past Friday for Minnesota. It’s also the formula of Big Ten football. Load up on the offensive line, get a powerful back and snap the ball.
It’s a philosophy Fleck said he preached to his team all week leading up to their game against Nebraska.
“It was about putting the hand in the ground, put the ball down and play football,” Fleck said. “That’s what we preached all week, and it was the fundamentals and techniques. Keep going back to those free throws, the fundamentals and techniques.”
Ultimately, it was the tale of the game in NU’s 24-6 loss. Sunday and most of Monday will be about what the Huskers learned from the setback as they get ready for a Northwestern team that’s riding a four-game win streak into Lincoln. The last two wins might be the most impressive, with wins over Penn State in Happy Valley and a shutout 19-0 win over Purdue this past Saturday.
Fleck said it best after the Minnesota win – in the Big Ten, it’s what you do in the trenches that determines the better team more times than not.
“We were going to have to get the hard yards,” Fleck said of his game plan against Nebraska. “(Nebraska) is a very good football team, and their only loss was to Michigan, and that was really close. I thought we established the line of scrimmage early, and I thought our backs did the rest. I think that propelled us into the fourth quarter. I think we had the ball for 18 minutes in the second half.”
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.