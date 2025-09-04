Freshman in Focus: Which Husker Can Flash Against Akron?
Fall camp is often a proving ground for veterans, but every so often, a freshman crashes the party.
Enter Kade Pietrzak, Nebraska’s four-star defensive lineman from North Dakota, who’s not just filling reps; he’s demanding attention. With fellow rookies sidelined and the Huskers still shaping their defensive front, Pietrzak’s brute-force style and relentless motor have carved out a rare opportunity. As Akron looms, the question isn’t whether he’ll play, it’s whether he’ll shine under the bright lights.
The West Fargo native appeared in 11 defensive snaps during Nebraska's 20-17 victory over Cincinnati in the season opener. While his stat line didn't pop, he showed solid pad level and gap integrity in limited reps, especially in second-half run fits.
Pietrzak’s relentless motor has already earned him praise from coaches and teammates, with defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel summing it up bluntly: “He’s not scared. He’s going to try to go out there and run you over.” That kind of aggressive edge isn’t just locker room hype; it’s the exact trait that can translate into early impact against a MAC opponent like Akron.
In matchups where physicality often dictates control at the line of scrimmage, Pietrzak’s brute-force style and fearless approach could tilt the trenches in Nebraska’s favor and give the freshman a chance to flash in his debut.
Nebraska’s defensive front remains a work in progress heading into Week 2, and that uncertainty opens the door for fresh faces to earn real snaps. With the Huskers expected to rotate heavily against Akron, Pietrzak’s skill set fits the moment. His ability to plug gaps and collapse pockets makes him a natural candidate for early-down or short-yardage packages. Even if his role is situational, Pietrzak’s physicality and scheme fit could translate into meaningful impact right out of the gate.
As a senior at Sheyenne High, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive tackle racked up 58 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and five sacks, numbers that reflect a disruptive presence built on brute strength and technical leverage. His ability to shed blocks and penetrate gaps was a hallmark of his high school tape, and that physical style could translate well against Akron’s interior line.
If Nebraska deploys him in early-down or short-yardage situations, Pietrzak’s raw power and gap integrity might be exactly what’s needed to collapse the pocket and stall drives before they start. If he flashes early, it won’t just be a feel-good freshman moment; it could signal that Nebraska’s defensive line depth is deeper than expected.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.