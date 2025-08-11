Nebraska’s True Freshman DL Making an Early Power Play for Starting Snaps
Fall camp in Lincoln is usually about veterans fine-tuning their game, with newcomers learning the ropes. However, this year, one true freshman is making it clear he’s here to compete right away.
Kade Pietrzak is a four-star defensive lineman from Sheyenne High School in West Fargo, North Dakota. He isn’t just blending in; he’s turning heads and forcing coaches to take notice. With three true freshman defensive linemen on the roster, Pietrzak is the only one currently healthy. With that, he is also given a unique shot to prove himself early.
Kade Pietrzak Is Showcasing His Relentless Mindset
Pietrzak’s rise isn’t just a matter of being the last man standing in his freshman class, as it’s more about how he’s playing. He has shown up to camp with an aggressive edge, the kind that can’t be coached.
Riley Van Poppel knows firsthand what it’s like to earn playing time as a freshman. It was summed up perfectly after a recent practice. "He’s not scared. He’s going to try to go out there and run you over," Van Poppel said.
That fearlessness has stood out in drills. That’s where Pietrzak has consistently brought a level of physicality that matches Nebraska’s push to create a tougher defensive front.
That attitude isn’t new for him. His high school tape is a highlight reel of a player who thrives on contact. Whether collapsing the pocket or blowing up run plays, Pietrzak’s game is built on strength, leverage, and a relentless motor. Even against double teams, he had a knack for powering through.
From North Dakota to the Big Ten
Pietrzak’s numbers in high school were the kind that make recruiters salivate. As a senior in 2024, he posted 58 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and five sacks. The year before, he tallied 72 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Those stats came from a style rooted in brute force, exploding off the line, locking onto blockers, and driving them backward.
That style, however, will need some fine-tuning to succeed at the Big Ten level. Offensive linemen in this conference are stronger, smarter, and quicker. This means Pietrzak will have to develop a wider arsenal of pass-rush moves and refine his hand placement.
A Timely Opportunity
With fellow freshmen Malcolm Simpson and Tyson Terry sidelined, Pietrzak is getting more practice reps than a typical first-year lineman might expect. Those reps are valuable not just for technique work, but for building the trust of coaches who are evaluating who can help this season. Nebraska’s defensive line rotation is still taking shape, and a young player who can plug gaps, hold ground, and bring pressure could be exactly what the Huskers need.
There’s no guarantee Pietrzak will play a major role right away. However, it’s clear he’s doing everything possible to put himself in the mix. Whether it’s situational snaps, special teams work, or meaningful rotation minutes, his readiness to compete has already set him apart.
For now, the question isn’t whether he belongs. And how soon he can turn that high school dominance into Big Ten production. And if his camp performance so far is any indication, Husker fans might not have to wait long to find out.
