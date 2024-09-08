Gallery: Nebraska Football Beats Colorado for First Time Since 2010
Husker defense shines in victory over the Buffaloes.
In this story:
For the first time since 2010, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are victorious over the Colorado Buffaloes. With six total sacks, the Blackshirts led the way toward a memorable win Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. The Buffs had won the previous three meetings, in 2018, 2019 and 2023.
