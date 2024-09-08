All Huskers

Gallery: Nebraska Football Beats Colorado for First Time Since 2010

Husker defense shines in victory over the Buffaloes.

Amarillo Mullen

For the first time since 2010, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are victorious over the Colorado Buffaloes. With six total sacks, the Blackshirts led the way toward a memorable win Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. The Buffs had won the previous three meetings, in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola shouts toward the Memorial Stadium crowd before kickoff against Colorado. / Amarillo Mullen
Nash Hutmacher celebrates a sack on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. / Amarillo Mullen
Red balloons fly after the Huskers' first scoring drive of the game for the first time since 2022. / Amarillo Mullen
Tommi Hill (6) celebrates his pick six with Jimari Butler (1). / Amarillo Mullen
Marques Buford Jr (3) tackles Colorado's Sav'ell Smalls (31). / Amarillo Mullen
Jimari Butler (red) gets to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a sack. / Amarillo Mullen
Jimari Butler (1) celebrates his sack. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Raiola (15) runs out of the pocket to find a target. / Amarillo Mullen
Jaylen Lloyd celebrates a Nebraska first down in the redzone. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers block Colorado’s second quarter field goal attempt. / Amarillo Mullen
Vincent Shavers Jr (10) and Tommi Hill (6) celebrate the blocked field goal. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska's Tommi Hill stops Colorado's Shedeur Sanders' rush after three yards. / Amarillo Mullen
Rahmir Johnson fumbles a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola. / Amarillo Mullen
After a slight fumble, Rahmir Johnson recovers the reception and runs to the endzone for a touchdown. / Amarillo Mullen
John Bullock (5) celebrates a stop on 4th and 1. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Raiola (15) makes a pass intended for Isaiah Neyor. / Amarillo Mullen
Willis McGahee IV (17) and Princewill Umanmielen celebrate Nebraska’s recovery of a Colorado fumble to secure the win. / Amarillo Mullen
Husker fans storm the field to celebrate the win. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska beats Colorado for the first time in 14 years. / Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen

AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

