Glenn Thomas's Work with Quarterbacks is Paying Dividends for Nebraska
Good quarterbacks tend to prosper in good systems, and from Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule's perspective, that's exactly what happened in last Saturday's 28-21 win over UCLA.
As the Huskers entered their bye week with seven wins already secured, Rhule took a moment to reflect on what’s fueled his team’s resilience in the face of adversity. His answer centered on one man: quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas.
“I have an unbelievable quarterbacks coach,” Rhule said earlier this week, when answering a question revolving around TJ Lateef's performance in his first collegiate start.
Thrust into the spotlight following Dylan Raiola’s season-ending injury, Lateef looked anything but overwhelmed Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Completing 13 of 15 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns while adding 31 yards on the ground, the freshman led Nebraska’s offense to four scoring drives in six meaningful possessions, all while looking calm, collected, and in complete command, a credit he gave to Thomas's ability to have his young quarterback prepared.
While the subject of having a more than serviceable replacement is new to Husker fans, at least in this decade, Thomas's impact on young signal-callers doesn't start with Lateef. Instead, the 48-year-old coach, in his 23 years of collegiate experience, has helped several Division 1 and NFL quarterbacks prosper under his tutelage.
Before arriving in Lincoln, Thomas had already built a reputation as one of Rhule’s most trusted offensive minds and a proven developer of quarterbacks. During their time together at Temple, he worked closely with P.J. Walker, who set multiple school passing records under his guidance before earning a spot in the NFL. The pair then took their talents to Baylor, where Thomas led a quarterback room that endured injuries yet still produced one of the Big 12’s most efficient passing attacks.
Thomas’ résumé also includes stops at UNLV, Memphis, and the Atlanta Falcons, experiences that exposed him to a wide range of offensive systems and quarterback styles. No matter the setting, his quarterbacks have developed consistently at football’s most demanding position.
“He’s been doing that for me for years,” Rhule said. “I just take it for granted how good he is.”
That long-standing trust and success have now carried over to Nebraska, where Thomas’ influence is evident. He’s helped Dylan Raiola evolve into one of college football’s most efficient young passers, and, though the sample size is small, he’s also prepared Lateef to find success right out of the gate.
Despite Raiola’s injury, Nebraska’s offense didn’t stall; it adapted. That next-man-up mentality starts with Thomas, whose steady coaching has kept the Huskers confident and cohesive through the transition.
Lateef’s performance in the win wasn’t just impressive for a true freshman; it was the product of preparation. Rhule credited Thomas for having his young quarterback ready for the moment, praising his ability to simplify reads and instill confidence, even without the benefit of the full preparation a starter receives.
“I think Glenn Thomas is really, really special,” Rhule said, crediting his quarterbacks coach for helping the offense look like a well-oiled machine in last weekend’s win.
While his quarterbacks of the present already seem to be thriving, the play of Raiola and Lateef in 2025 is something Rhule believes will help Nebraska far beyond this season. Not only is it fueling the Huskers’ success on the field, but it’s also setting the stage for what’s next in recruiting.
“I say that to people in recruiting, like, ‘Hey, if you’re a good quarterback, I’d come play for Dana Holgorsen and Glenn Thomas,’” Rhule said.
It’s a statement that speaks not only to Thomas’s reputation as a teacher but also to the offensive identity Nebraska is shaping under this staff, one built on trust, development, and, even more importantly, results. Young quarterbacks are taking notice, and it’s clear that Lincoln is becoming a place where the position can thrive.
With a bye week ahead and a trip to Penn State looming, Nebraska’s quarterback picture looks as stable as it’s been in years. Between Raiola’s rise, Lateef’s performance under pressure, and Thomas’s steady hand behind the scenes, the Huskers have found something that’s been missing in Lincoln for a long time: sustainable success at the most important position in football.
Again, while one game surely isn't enough to paint the whole picture, Rhule, Thomas, Holgorsen, and Lateef are combining their minds to give this offense its best shot at finding success as the season goes on. With an extra week to prepare for what appears to be a much more skilled defensive unit, the Nittany Lions will field, I like the odds of Nebraska's coaches and players to rise up and put a great game plan together for the 18-year-old from Compton.
Next Saturday will ultimately tell the truth, but from everything we’ve seen so far, don’t count out one of college football’s best play-callers, one of its most trusted quarterback coaches, or what might just be one of the best true freshman quarterbacks in the country that nobody saw coming.
