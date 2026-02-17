Nebraska Safety Dwayne McDougle Ranks as Third-Highest-Graded Transfer

After the end of the 2025 season, Nebraska made it evident just how badly it needed to improve upon its roster heading into next fall.

That's where adding one of the most experienced and statistically proven defensive backs in college football comes in. Senior safety Dwayne McDougle, formerly of San Diego State, followed defensive coordinator Rob Aurich to Nebraska, and the pairing will look to overhaul the Huskers' defensive performance in one offseason. Whether that can ultimately be achieved remains to be seen, but bringing in the third-ranked transfer at his position is sure to help that cause.

After NU ended the season running away with its tail between its legs, there's plenty of work to be done before the fan base will buy back in. But the bright spot of the Blackshirts defense last season, the secondary, appears to have made ample replacements in an attempt to do it again. With that in mind, here's how the rising senior could look to lead the charge for the Huskers' defensive backfield in year one under Aurich's guidance.

Nebraska might've ended the 2025 season ranked as the No. 23 overall defense in the country, but if you're a fan with a set of eyes, it wouldn't suggest that. Ranked second nationally against the pass (141.4 passing yards per game allowed), limiting opposing teams through the air was about the only thing former defensive coordinator John Butler's defense could hang its hat on. Where they lacked was seemingly everywhere else.

Finishing the year allowing 172.6 rushing yards per game (96th nationally), the Huskers only managed to limit one Power Four opponent to score less than two rushing touchdowns against them the entire season. In simple terms, teams largely didn't need to find success in the passing game because Nebraska couldn't stop them on the ground. They also forced only 13 turnovers in 13 games, which simply wasn't disruptive enough to lead to more wins.

In comes McDougle, who accounted for four turnovers by himself. That not only would've accounted for nearly a third of the Huskers' team total in 2025, but it also would've given the Big Red a defensive back capable of changing the outcome of games, which was something they didn't have enough of under Butler's guidance.

The former Aztec isn't just a veteran defender; he's coming off the best season of his career. After totaling 51 tackles, 4 interceptions, and a forced fumbles a junior in 2025, Nebraska has added a player who has combined for 139 tackles and six interceptions with a year left to play.

On top of his statistical evidence revolving around his willingness to bring offensive players down, McDougle has proved he is not just sticky in coverage, but able to give the ball back to his team's offense time and time again. Though his pass breakup total would've slotted him tied for fifth on the team, the four interceptions he totaled would've led the Huskers in 2025, and his 51 tackles slots him in second place in terms of returning production from the defensive backs at Nebraska in 2026.

That being said, McDougle is about as multifaceted as they come, something NU desperately needed to add to its ranks ahead of year four of the Matt Rhule era. His biggest impact might not even truly be from his play on the field; instead, his value extends to the locker room and practice facility as well.

Coming to Nebraska, it now marks the senior's third stop at a school that Aurich has coached at, which immediately makes him the most familiar player on the entire roster in terms of the 4-2-5 scheme. From a defensive back's perspective, it allows McDougle to become a vocal and mental leader of not only his unit, but potentially the entire defense as early as this spring.

His three seasons of football before coming to Lincoln were at Idaho (2023-24) and San Diego State (2025), which means he spent his freshman-junior years developing within the very scheme Nebraska will look to install over the coming months. It not only gives him a leg up within his room, but also the opportunity to spread his knowledge player-to-player, unlike the new-look defensive coaching staff ever could.

Having players who have not only played within the system but also excelled in it will likely help, and McDougle offers the most experience in it of any player on the Huskers' entire roster. That alone is worth something, but when adding in his statistical performance throughout those three years of play, it's little wonder why the California native is regarded as the third-highest-ranked safety transfer of the offseason.

NU also made the move over the offseason to add a true safeties coach to its staff, and that man is Tyler Yelk. Spending the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Yelk will now return to college to work with Aurich once again. The two previously worked together at Idaho and South Dakota and built their relationship together while playing collegiately for Minnesota Duluth.

For McDougle and the rest of the safeties, that gives them a positional coach with NFL experience, and a past history of coaching players within the same 4-2-5 scheme they will now learn. As far as continuity and knowledge of what will be expected, the Huskers couldn't have found a coach with much more experience than Yelk offers. That being said, it should allow the unit to have a lesser learning curve than originally expected.

Overall, McDougle's addition seems to be what could potentially result in one of the best signings of the entire offseason. On paper, his position limits his ability to make an impact as opposed to the quarterback spot, but the defensive overhaul, or lack thereof, could define Nebraska's upcoming season more so than anything else.

His veteran presence alone gives reason for optimism, but when combining it with his statistical performance to date and familiarity with the defensive scheme, it allows the Huskers to have a trusted member of their secondary ready to go on day one. That's exactly what the Big Red needed to add over the offseason, and if several other additions at other position groups are able to offer similar results, NU should head into 2026 with some serious steam.

Progress needs to be made, and players like McDougle should make that more easily obtainable; however, until that is shown, question marks will still appear. Regardless, spring practice begins on Feb. 21, and more intel is sure to be shared over that time. Expect tons of storylines as a result of what is learned, but until then, know that the Huskers have added a key piece to their defensive backs rotation at the very least.

