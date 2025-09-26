Glenn Thomas Shares ‘Conviction and Confidence’ in Husker QBs Dylan Raiola, TJ Lateef
While bye weeks are typically spent recovering for players and recruiting for coaches, Nebraska quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas made it clear his group is focused on preparing for what lies ahead.
The Huskers’ QB room has gotten off to a strong start in 2025, but Thomas knows there’s still room for growth. In his recent interview with Kyle Crooks on Sports Nightly, he shed light on the maturity, preparation, and development of his quarterbacks so far this season.
To get things started, Crooks quickly turned the conversation to QB1’s play. After noting sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola’s nationally competitive efficiency to open the season, Thomas highlighted the key factors driving his success. “He’s been in a great place mentally… It’s translated to good play consistently throughout the season so far,” Thomas said. He added that Raiola’s ability to process information quickly before and after the snap separates him from many quarterbacks his age.
Thomas also credited Raiola’s freshman-season growing pains in 2024 as a foundation for his early success this fall. While the coaching staff had to be careful not to overwhelm the young quarterback a year ago, Thomas said Raiola’s growth has surpassed expectations. “He’s not only built upon that, but exceeded it moving into year two,” Thomas noted.
Part of Raiola’s maturity has been his leadership, not only of the offense but within the quarterback room itself. Thomas praised that dynamic, noting, “Both Jaylen and Dylan have done a nice job with TJ, helping him not just in meetings but with film study, game-planning, and the day-to-day routine.”
That guidance has paid off for Lateef on the field. Reflecting on the young quarterback’s early reps, Thomas said, “Those reps [for TJ] were valuable long term. He was able to get in the huddle, have the play clock running, and have a live rush at him.”
The transition from fall camp to live games has gone smoothly for all three Nebraska quarterbacks, something Thomas attributes to their collective work ethic, attitudes, and eagerness to grow within Dana Holgorsen’s offense.
After an offseason to fully install Holgorsen’s system, Thomas emphasized the importance of everyone in the program, from players to coaches, being on the same page. While praising his quarterback room’s ability to adapt and learn, he stressed it’s been a team-wide effort that's led to early success. “As long as we’re talking the same language, that’s going to lead to success,” Thomas said.
Despite the strong play he’s seen from his room, Thomas’s process-oriented mindset keeps him focused on continued growth from the players in his room. Describing their film-room approach, he said, “We analyze it, we talk about it, and over time we refine and try to master it.”
As he prepares Raiola for Michigan State, Thomas offered simple advice for his sophomore starter: “You have to make a choice… once that choice is made, you go 100% in that direction. You can’t second-guess yourself." With the combination of arm talent and mental ability Raiola has shown, I'd be surprised if he second-guesses himself often.
From his comments, Thomas’s approach to the bye week wasn’t about hitting pause; it was about sharpening the details. With Raiola’s command of the offense, Lateef’s steady progress, and a shared language throughout the ranks, Nebraska’s quarterbacks head into the Michigan State game with confidence. Now, if they can get some help from the rest of the roster, the Huskers just might get their season back on track.
