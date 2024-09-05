Good News on the Injury Front Two Days Before Huskers Tangle With Buffs

All Huskers

Nebraska has shorn up its depth on the offensive line as the Huskers prepare for their Saturday night showdown against Colorado.


Head football coach Matt Rhule said Thursday that Gunnar Gottula and Henry Lutovsky, who sat out last week's season opener, are ready to play against the Buffaloes. Gottula is listed on the depth chart as the No. 2 man at right tackle behind Bryce Benhart, while Lutovsky is No. 2 at left guard behind Justin Evans.

Cornerback Blye Hill also could play Saturday, Rhule said. Hill is No. 3 on the depth chart but had positioned himself as a potential started before he suffered a knee injury during the Red-White spring game.

Rhule said he's looking for a physically dominating but businesslike approach from his team in Saturday's highly hyped game. He showed the team footage of Bud Crawford's performance against Errol Spence in their recent welterweight title bout and said it's the sort of thing he'd like to see his players emulate: Methodical, stoic, and “not a lot of emotion and rah rah.”

“It’s the same message we have all the time,” he said. “When we play, we’re worried about us. Try to play one snap at a time. If we play differently because of who we’re playing, then we’re not really who we say we are. We play to our standard, and sometimes we don’t get to our standard, but the goal this week is to play to our standard, and TV cameras and eyeballs watching shouldn’t affect that.” 

