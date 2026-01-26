Grading Nebraska’s Transfer Portal Class with Brian Christopherson

Brian Christopherson joins the Common Fans to take a hard look at Nebraska’s transfer portal class: what the Huskers added, what they didn’t, and what it all says about the direction of the program.

The boys go position-by-position through Nebraska’s portal haul, grading each group and discussing lingering questions. Along the way, the conversation keeps circling back to one central theme: we won’t know for sure until the Huskers prove it on the field in the fall.

A Reset at Quarterback

Nebraska’s quarterback room went from sparse to crowded in a matter of days. After Dylan Raiola’s departure and the brief Lenny Minchey saga, the Huskers pivoted quickly, landing Anthony Colandrea from UNLV and welcoming Daniel KaeIin back into the fold.

Colandrea brings proven production, mobility, and a fearless play style that Nebraska simply hasn’t had at quarterback — the kind of player who can turn broken plays into first downs. Add in KaeIin, TJ Lateef, and mobile 2026 addition Vibabul, and suddenly the Huskers have competition and depth again. It’s not a guarantee of success, but it’s a much healthier foundation than where things stood just weeks ago.

The Trenches Tell the Real Story

If there’s one place Nebraska clearly prioritized in the portal, it’s the offensive line. The additions of Brendan Black (from Iowa State), Tree Babalade (from South Carolina), and Paul Mubanga (from LSU), paired with the hiring of not one but two offensive line coaches, make the message unmistakable: Nebraska wants to pound the rock.

The boys are anxious to see how Matt Rhule’s squad goes about building an offense that can run the ball, protect a mobile quarterback, and control games late — something Husker fans have been begging for going back many years, across multiple coaching staffs. Whether it works remains to be seen, but philosophically, this feels like a meaningful shift rather than another offseason slogan.

The Most Underwhelming Position May Have Been the Most Important

The most uncomfortable part of the conversation centers on the defensive line. Nebraska needed help stopping the run and getting after the quarterback, and while the Huskers added three players to their D line room, it’s fair to wonder whether enough difference-makers arrived.

BC explains why the portal can be ruthless at that position — top-tier defensive linemen disappear fast, prices soar, and schools are often forced to choose where to spend their resources. Nebraska appears to have chosen the offensive line over chasing elite defensive line talent, betting instead on development, retention, and a new defensive system to unlock more from the players already on the roster.

That bet may define the season.

Linebackers, the Secondary, and a Bet on Continuity

Linebacker quietly emerges as one of the stronger portal groups, highlighted by Owen Chambliss, who knows new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s system and could become a centerpiece immediately. Additions in the secondary, especially Dwayne McDougal, aim to stabilize the back end after a late-season collapse.

Just as notable, though, is where Nebraska didn’t add — namely at running back. BC explains why the staff appears comfortable betting the existing room after Emmett Johnson’s departure.

What It All Means Heading Into 2026

This episode isn’t a victory lap or a doom spiral. It’s a reality check. The big questions remain unanswered:

Can a more mobile quarterback unlock the offense?

Will the rebuilt offensive line deliver?

And can the defense, especially up front, take a real step forward?

Those answers won’t come until fall. But for now, the roster is in place as Husker Nation waits for spring ball.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!