For One Husker, Nebraska’s Matchup With Indiana Means the World

While most of the state of Nebraska is fired up about Saturday’s visit from the mythical Indiana Hoosiers, the game will have special meaning for one Husker.

Nebraska offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula is a Lincoln guy and yes, he is ready to get out there and see how his 5-0 team competes against the 5-0, seventh-ranked Hoosiers.

Nebraska and Indiana will meet with more at stake than someone going 6-0. The Hoosiers have already accomplished what the Huskers want. For Nebraska and coach Matt Rhule, this is a chance to show the state, the Big Ten and the nation that Husker football is back.

Knocking off Indiana, of course, would be a huge accomplishment for any team but especially the Huskers.

Gottula, who looks like he will switch from right tackle to left guard Saturday, went to Lincoln Southeast High. So this showdown means as much to him as anyone else.

“It’s really meaningful for me,” Gottula said at a news conference Tuesday. “This is why I came to Nebraska to play in big games like this and represent where I’m from. So, I’m excited to do that with my teammates.”

Indiana, which has taken the college football world by storm the past two-plus seasons under coach Curt Cignetti, comes to Memorial Stadium a 7½-point favorite, according to FanDuel. Game time is 11 a.m. and the game will be shown on FOX.



If Husker fans can’t wait for the game, imagine how Gottula and his teammates feel.

Hoosiers present problems

But Indiana, whew. What a challenge.



“They got a great team,” said Gottula, who has switched positions before. “Great front seven in defense. They do a lot of things really well.

“They play really hard. I think at the end of the day, it’s just going to kind of come down to our preparation and attention to detail this week and it’s just going to be about us playing as hard as we can and executing.

“The biggest thing you see is … they have great technique. So, I think … it’s just going to come down to us just focusing on how hard we can play, trying to outstrain them. You know, that’s what they’re pretty good at.”

Nebraska has run out to its 5-0 record with two wins against MAC teams, one win against an FCS team and two wins against Big Ten teams — Michigan State and Maryland — not expected to be a factor in the conference.



Indiana is the test. And it’s a huge one.

“It’s been great preparing [the first five games],” Gottula said. “Earlier part of this season. I think we’ve done a lot of good things and I think there’s a lot of things that we’ve learned from in these first five games. And I think the biggest thing for us is just kind of big attention to detail this week and executing at a high level and just making sure we’re all playing our best.”

Gottula was asked about the Huskers’ ability to have a next-play mentality after a turnover. That could be crucial in a game against such a quality opponent.

“That’s what coach Ruhle and all the coaches preach since we got here in the winter this year was just next-play mentality,” Gottula said.

“What’s next? So I think as a team we’ve done a really good job kind of attacking that and taking on that mentality.”

Making the switch

Switching Gottula, who returned this season after missing the final six games in 2025 with what was describe as cartilage/meniscus issue, from right tackle to left guard opens up more playing time for surging tackle Tree Babalade, a transfer from South Carolina.

“Tree’s done a tremendous job,” Gottula said. “I’m proud to be his teammate. He plays really hard and he’s been doing a really good job this whole year.

“Once I got to know him, he does a really good job with his process and week in and week out, just working hard and having a really great attention to detail. So, you know, I’m really proud of him.”

Nebraska offensive lineman Tree Babalade continues to improve throughout the season. | Nebraska Athletics

Gottula, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound senior, was asked what was the most difficult part of switching positions.

“I’m kind of an older player now, so kind of the assignments and knowing who’s blocking what and schemes,” Gottula said.

“I’ve kind of been able to pick up on that. So, that’s not really a challenge for me. I think at times just flipping sides, left, right, can be the biggest difference.

“It’s just kind of muscle memory whatever sides you play. But I’m comfortable at both spots. I’ve played both sides a lot in my career. So, yeah, I’m kind of comfortable wherever.

“I think just kind of falling back on just reps I’ve had out there at guard before just trying to just fall back on my technique and training I’ve had at that position and just trying to play the best I can for my teammates and coaches.”

Nebraska's Gunnar Gottula says he falls back on his training when it comes to switching positions. | Nebraska Athletics

Does Gottula have a preference, guard or tackle?



“I prefer wherever the coaches need me or want me,” he said.



Rhule called Gottula an unsung hero at his news conference Monday.



“I’d just honored that he said that about me,” Gottula said. “You know, I just try to come work as hard as I can every single day here in the building for my teammates and coaches. So, that’s good to hear that.”

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