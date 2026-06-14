Two Reasons for Nebraska Football Optimism, and Two Reasons for Pessimism

Heading into a football season brimming with uncertainty, Nebraska is building toward training camp. Spring heading into summer is the time for self-assurance and conviction.

Confidence is the coin of the realm in the offseason.

Here, in mid-June, let’s look at two reasons Huskers’ fans can feel confident about 2026, and two reasons for pessimism.

2 reasons for optimism

1. New quarterback

Excitement overflows about a new quarterback and what he can bring. The big arm; the mobility; the fearlessness to run the ball, to keep plays alive and pick up drive-sustaining first downs.

Anthony Colandrea brings impressive credentials to Lincoln after two seasons at Virginia, and last year when he was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year at UNLV.

Colandrea’s strength is his accuracy while throwing on the run, on rollouts, on pass-run options, while under pressure. That style tends to reduce sacks, a problem last season when Dylan Raiola was sacked 30 times.

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea brings confidence into the 2026 season after transferring from UNLV. | Quarterback Anthony Colandrea during the Nebraska football spring game on March 28, 2026.

But, the caveat.

Isn’t this what they call a double-edged sword?

A new quarterback also could be a reason for concern. Despite Colandrea’s obvious confidence, no one knows how he will adjust to the Big Ten’s bigger stage. Colandrea will face Ohio State, Indiana and Oregon, among others, this season.

He didn’t face anywhere near that level of competition last season.

You get the point.

After the Huskers’ first three games, it’s all Big Ten games the rest of the way. As Big Ten schedules go, Nebraska has a brutal one. This isn’t the Mountain West, son, a nice conference for sure, but, well.

Still, the Huskers hope Colandrea will be an upgrade from Raiola and that his athleticism will result in more points. It’s June and we’ll take the optimistic approach with Colandrea.

2. New coaches

Matt Rhule wasn’t happy with how the Huskers finished last season and he shouldn't have been. Nebraska's 5-1 start disintegrated into a 7-6 finish that included blowout losses in the last three games (to Penn State, Iowa and Utah).

Rhule, starting his fourth season in Lincoln, made changes in the offseason, moves believed to be necessary. Rhule went ahead and made sweeping changes on both sides of the ball.

Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade watches his charges at spring practice. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

New coaches include defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, who brings sterling credentials from San Diego State. Geep Wade (Georgia Tech) is now the offensive line coach. Roy Manning (San Diego State) coaches the edge rushers.

As with a new quarterback, you never know when there is drastic change. Doubts about chemistry and technique are natural. These three coaching changes — and there were others — were made to address obvious shortcomings in 2025.

These new coaches were brought in not just to fix the errors of the past but to make notable improvements in their area of expertise.

Questions remain about Rhule, who is 19-19 at Nebraska, but is armed with a long-term contract. Is Rhule the right guy? Is 19-19 good enough after three seasons? Has he shown the capacity to win — and win big — at Nebraska? Winning big is the expectation.

For now, let’s feel optimistic. It’s June, right?

2 reasons for concern

1. Running back room

After last season, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen spoke with confidence about his 2026 running back room.

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson (35) celebrates a touchdown against Akron early in the 2025 season. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Holgorsen didn’t seem concerned that the Huskers hadn’t yet added a running back in the portal. He talked up the players in the building, especially Mekhi Nelson.

With Big Ten Running Back of the Year Emmett Johnson sitting out the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah to prepare for the NFL, Nelson gained 88 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Nelson also had three receptions for 43 yards.

Holgorsen also complimented Isaiah Mozee, Kwinten Ives, and true freshman Jamal Rule.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen spoke confidently about his running backs after losing Emmett Johnson to the NFL. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“He’s [Mozee] going to get better and better,” Holgorsen said at the news conference. “Kwinten Ives, everybody’s mad about our short-yardage run game including me. He was 4-for-4 on short-yardage third downs in the bowl game.

“He took a step in December. If he would’ve went the other way, we might have went out and got somebody but he showed promise.”

Promise and opportunity are admirable. Replacing Emmett Johnson is an enormous task. Johnson was the fourth-leading rusher in the nation with 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also led the Huskers’ with 46 receptions.

Kansas City rookie running back Emmett Johnson works out at Chiefs' minicamp last week. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Johnson gained extra yards out of nothing. He broke tackles. His cutbacks were amazing to watch and they effectively gained yards. Another concern: The Huskers will be working with a rebuilt offensive line run by a new offensive line coach.

Add it all up: It’s a reason for pessimism.

2. Run defense

An improved run defense might be Nebraska’s top priority. A national publication said Aurich’s hiring was Nebraska’s best offseason move.

The Huskers need it.

Nebraska’s run defense was at its worst when it counted the most. Nebraska ranked 133rd in the nation in red-zone defense. On 38 trips to the red zone, opponents scored an astounding 37 times — 30 touchdowns and seven field goals. Twenty-four of the touchdowns were on the ground.

Nebraska ranked 98th nationally in rushing defense, allowing 175.4 yards per game.

Until proven otherwise, Nebraska’s run defense is a major cause of pessimism.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.