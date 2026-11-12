For Nebraska, a Win Over Rutgers Means More Than Just Bowl Eligibility

Nebraska’s football season has gone sideways and it got there in a hurry. Just 34 days ago, the day before the Indiana showdown, Nebraska was 5-0 and ambitious.

The collapse that happened since is one reason why Saturday’s Rutgers game means so much to the Huskers. Yes, they need another win for bowl eligibility. But they need equilibrium, and a sense this challenging, year-round enterprise of major college football has been worth it, at least in tangible results. Getting that sixth win would help.

A Nebraska loss at Rutgers, coming after four consecutive losses, would be devastating and a springboard to possible losses to Ohio State and Iowa, too.

OK, the Scarlet Knights are only 2-7 and will be without their best player, future NFL wide receiver KJ Duff, who had ankle surgery. Their backup quarterback, AJ Surace, is expected to start despite his injury designation as questionable. Nebraska will be without defensive aces Owen Chambliss and Andrew Marshall. Nebraska is 7-0 all-time against Rutgers, outscoring the Scarlet Knights, 184-96. But the last three meetings — two in Piscataway — were one-score games.

At this point in Nebraska’s season, small victories mean something — if not in the big picture, at least in the short run. Anything positive is a good thing. Little steps, as they say.

Nebraska needs this win and not just for bowl eligibility. Nebraska is reeling. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen was fired last week after the Huskers averaged 13.5 points per game in their four-game losing streak.

Fans are furious, calling for heads to promptly roll. After its promising 5-0 start, Nebraska’s four consecutive losses — three with fourth-quarter leads — have inflicted pain and self-doubt throughout the program.

Those results don’t sit well.

Especially not at Nebraska.

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson gains yards against Indiana. The Huskers led, 17-6, at Memorial Stadium before losing. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska’s Play of the Year

Think back to Oct. 10, a gorgeous 77-degree day in Lincoln with tons of sun — and fun to a point. With 12 minutes to play, daring quarterback Anthony Colandrea took off through a startled Indiana defense on a third-and five.

He broke an ankle tackle at the 30-yard line and ran 39 yards for a touchdown. Nebraska led, 17-6, over the reigning national champion Hoosiers. It was the Play of the Year for the Huskers.

On the FOX broadcast, the great Gus Johnson was screaming with excitement in his play-call as Colandrea headed toward the end zone.

Colandrea was so unfettered, he had a moment to point toward the stands at the 5-yard line. He even skipped into the end zone. Everything was cooking, for sure. Nebraska was good again, and maybe even a bit cocky about it.

The touchdown was a long overdue statement from the Huskers. Nebraska was back, right? At that moment, that was the sentiment flowing through the loud and proud Memorial Stadium crowd.

In this battle of 5-0 teams, on national TV, the entire nation could see what the Huskers were doing and everyone knew what it meant.

Football was great again in Lincoln. This was Indiana going down, not one of the early-season, non-league cupcakes that Nebraska had fattened up on in September.

In that moment, Nebraska football was Nebraska again. The Huskers were about to pass their first, crucial test of the season against college football’s nouveau riche royalty.

It was a long time coming.

Poof, and the season changed

One play later, it was gone — the momentum, the confidence, making the statement. Indiana scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass and suddenly the score was 17-13 in what became a 20-17 Hoosiers win after a second long touchdown pass from Josh Hoover to Nick Marsh.

The following week, after the Huskers’ pain subsided — if it ever did — they knew in their gut they stuck with Indiana and maybe should have won the game. But blowing an 11-point lead, under these circumstances, could have had long-reaching effects.

Looking back, did this game ruin the Huskers’ season — at least to this point? Is that how the season will be remembered months from now?

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Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) and wide receiver Charlie Becker celebrate fourth-quarter touchdown against Nebraska during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A week later, there was another fourth-quarter collapse. This was at Oregon and, worse, at the hands of former Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. That pain might take time to subside, too.

After a bye week, the 5-2 Huskers still had the season’s fate in their hands. Win out and they had a 90 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, according to The Athletic.

That march to possible glory started with a 4-3 Washington team that mostly had been unimpressive. So what happened? Another fourth-quarter collapse at Memorial Stadium.

Washington outscored Nebraska, 14-3, in the final 90 seconds of the fourth quarter to win, 17-10. Colandrea threw three interceptions, including a killer one with 1:15 to play that was returned for a touchdown.

After a 24-13 loss at Illinois on Friday night, the Huskers’ season was officially in free fall at 5-4.

All of that losing in not many days.

Why Rutgers matters

Back to Rutgers, a team with some talent that lost one-score games at home to USC and Michigan, when we thought the Wolverines were good.

You can’t just look at the Rutgers game as, well, if Nebraska wins it’s bowl eligible. That’s true, of course, but there’s more. Players don’t want to wind up on teams with a losing record. A win over Rutgers guarantees the Huskers a regular-season, non-losing record. It’s important.

But what happens if the Huskers lose? It’s possible. Does Matt Rhule survive, despite his lengthy and lucrative contract that goes through the 2032 season? It’s a fair question, one that’s being asked before the Rutgers game.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule talks with official. The Huskers have lost four consecutive games heading into Saturday game at Rutgers. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Social media is aflame with talk and speculation about the future of the Nebraska program. Where is it? Where is it going? Who should lead it? What’s wrong with it? (There are plenty of suggested answers to that question.)

That’s another reason why the Rutgers game is so important. The offseason is long with plenty of time for heated discussion. Can you imagine if the Huskers lose out — fall to Rutgers, Ohio State and rival Iowa? Nebraska would limp into the offseason with an unthinkable 5-7 record -- and a seven-game losing streak.

Nebraska needs this win Saturday as badly as it needed any win this season — even if the opponent is 2-7. Football seasons rarely turn out as everyone thinks. Injuries, an upset, botched plays — you name it, it can and does happen.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano discusses call in the Scarlet Knights' loss at Wisconsin on Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another tidbit: On Tuesday, Rutgers announced that head coach Greg Schiano would return in 2027. When reading the media that covers Rutgers, the impression you get is that the players will show up in a big way for Schiano on Saturday afternoon.

What if …

Imagine if Nebraska had won the Indiana game. After Colandrea’s touchdown run, victory seemed very possible. As I watched somewhat in disbelief, I thought, my goodness, this Nebraska season is going to be different. Nebraska is a nine-win team, maybe a 10-win team. Remember, the Huskers were 5-0 at the time and about to pull off a major upset.

If Nebraska had won that game, the rest of the season likely would have played out differently. Imagine the poise and faith the Huskers would have gained from such a win.

Longtime NFL coach Bill Parcells: 'You are what your record says you are.' | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But sports are fickle. “You are what your record says you are,” Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells once famously and appropriately said.

That means several things, but mostly it means this: No excuses.

That also means the scoreboard is the final arbiter. That also means the scoreboard at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday afternoon is going to tell a story that goes beyond the final score for one of the teams, the team that desperately needs the win more than the other.

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