Heinrich Haarberg Talks New Role, Revenge Game, and Being ‘As Selfless as I Can’
While Heinrich Haarberg’s move from quarterback to tight end has been one of the more closely followed position changes in recent Nebraska history, Tuesday’s media session gave him the chance to offer his most detailed perspective yet. Haarberg spoke about embracing the physical demands of his new role, his motivation heading into a revenge game against Michigan, and how he envisions his future at the position.
As Nebraska prepares for a matchup that could be decided at the line of scrimmage, Haarberg’s perspective highlights just how much the Huskers will lean on toughness, discipline, and execution against Michigan’s physical front.
After finishing up the non-conference slate in his new role, Haarberg's media availability opened up by him being asked to compare game week preparation against a physical opponent like Michigan from his time as a quarterback to now. While noting there's a difference, specifically on which level of defenders you are watching tape on, Haarberg said he uses his past experiences as an advantage, “I think having that quarterback preparation mindset has helped a lot”, he said, while saying that he's more centrally focused on linebackers and defensive ends rather than corner backs and safeties like he was as a quarterback.
When asked who he draws inspiration from as a tight end, Haarberg was quick to point out a player he wants to mold his game after: Kyle Juszczyk. The physical nature and fearlessness of his play is something Haarberg noted when offering his explanation as to why he appreciated the 49ers fullback so much. “He’s blocking guys who are 50 pounds heavier than him” said Haarberg, noting his ability to stay low through contact as something he's made a point of emphasis in developing as the season goes on.
The language that Haarberg used to explain his development mentality is something I found very encouraging for the 2024 Nebraska football teams' Dunk Contest winner. His athleticism is evident whenever he's on the field, but as the conversation continued, he yet again emphasized the importance of playing with physicality each and every snap.
Haarberg’s adjustment to the physical demands of tight end has already paid dividends early this season. Reporters pointed to one play in particular, a block that opened up a lane for a run inside the five. When told it resembled a car crash, Haarberg didn’t shy away from the comparison. “It’s a little bit like it, but at the end of the day you have to think about delivering the blow,” he said, emphasizing the importance of playing fearlessly and meeting contact with confidence.
For Haarberg, those moments represent more than just execution, they reflect the evolving identity he's playing with in his final collegiate season. “[I’m] just trying to be as selfless as I can,” he explained. Sacrificing your body so a teammate can shine is one of the ultimate acts of selflessness in football, and his coaches are eager to see him continue in that role.
“Coach Rhule challenged me to be physical and that’s something I’m taking pride in,” Haarberg added. That pride naturally led the conversation to a broader topic, motivation, and for Haarberg, few opportunities offer more than a matchup with Michigan.
For Haarberg, Saturday isn’t just another game, it’s a chance to prove himself against one of college football’s toughest defenses and settle the score with a team that embarrassed Nebraska in Lincoln two years ago. Asked about the matchup, he didn’t hide the weight it carries. “The opportunity to go up against another historic program is a huge deal,” Haarberg said, noting that whenever Michigan appears on the schedule, it immediately “pops” out.
The task won’t be easy. In only his fifth game as a full-time tight end, Haarberg will be matched against a Michigan front seven loaded with speed and power. “They’re a little bigger, little bit faster, little bit stronger, so we have to be prepared for that,” he admitted when previewing his matchup this upcoming week.
Still, Haarberg’s comments suggest more than just respect for his opponent, they reflect a growing confidence in his new role. With a clearer understanding of his responsibilities and a selfless, physical mindset, he enters this week’s matchup prepared for the challenge. Whether it’s blocking, catching, or simply doing what needs to be done, Haarberg seems intent on making sure the Wolverines remember him for more than just being the quarterback in 2023’s lopsided loss.
By the end of his availability, it was clear that Haarberg not only recognized the opportunity in front of him, but also the responsibility to do whatever the team needs. From selflessly springing runs for his teammates to finding personal motivation in preparing for Michigan, his words reflected both maturity and readiness as kickoff approaches on Saturday afternoon.
The result, of course, will be decided on the field. But if Haarberg’s mindset is any indication, this matchup could mark more than just a test of Nebraska’s progress, it could be a turning point for his development and a statement moment for the program as a whole.
