Henry Lutovsky on Michigan Week: Blocking Out the Past, Building for Saturday
As Nebraska (3-0) gears up for its clash with No. 21 Michigan (2-1), offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky made it clear during Tuesday’s media session that the past holds little weight in this week’s preparation.
With Michigan’s roster undergoing significant changes, Lutovsky emphasized a forward-focused mindset, one rooted in studying current defensive tendencies and adapting to the challenges ahead. His tone was measured but confident, reflecting a team intent on execution, not nostalgia.
Lutovsky spoke candidly about Nebraska’s recent surge in performance, pointing to the last three weeks as a turning point, especially since their matchup with Cincinnati. He noted a marked improvement in execution, effort, and the overall edge the team plays with, crediting these shifts for the offense’s growing confidence. “We definitely made a lot of progress,” Lutovsky said. “Turning on the tape from last Saturday and comparing it to where we were at Cincy—I mean, we're a completely different team than we were three weeks ago.”
With back-to-back scoring outbursts of 68 and 59 points, he added, “It’s pretty easy to have your confidence grow after you put up 68 and then 59.” The message was clear: Nebraska’s offense isn’t just clicking, it’s evolving.
Michigan Game Preparation - A Focus on the Present
As Nebraska prepares for its upcoming matchup with Michigan, Lutovsky made it clear that the team’s focus is firmly rooted in the present. Despite having faced the Wolverines in previous seasons, Lutovsky emphasized that this year’s Michigan squad is fundamentally different due to significant roster turnover. “You try not to think about the past too much going into a week like this,” he said. “It’s a whole different team… not many of those guys are still there.”
Instead, the emphasis is on studying individual matchups and diving deep into the tendencies of the current defensive personnel. “Just knowing what to expect when we get out there,” Lutovsky added, “really understanding what they try to accomplish on defense… helps us better just know the game going into it.”
He also offered insight into Michigan’s defensive identity, describing it as “NFL style”—a reflection of their coordinator’s professional background. Lutovsky praised the unit’s technical discipline and low error rate, noting, “It’s really similar to the stuff you see on Sundays… just a really technically sound group. They don’t make many mistakes.” For Nebraska’s offensive line, that means preparation must be precise, and execution sharp. The challenge is clear, but so is the mindset: study the tape, trust the process, and meet the moment head-on.
The senior offensive guard didn’t shy away from addressing one of Nebraska’s key offensive priorities: improving execution in the deep red zone. Inside the 10-yard line, he said, success hinges on an “elite level of focus” and a “killer instinct” to finish drives with touchdowns, not field goals.
As drives wear on, maintaining that intensity becomes more difficult, but Lutovsky stressed the importance of sustaining it when it matters most. “I think we just need to do a better job of staying focused and have that killer instinct of ‘all right, we’re in the 10—we’re getting six,’” he said. With situational work scheduled for tomorrow, the team is zeroing in on red zone strategy, aiming to sharpen their mindset and capitalize on every opportunity.
