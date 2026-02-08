Nebraska Football Leading Recruiting Race for No. 9 Offensive Line Prospect

Coming off a big junior day event to start the month of February, the Huskers made a noticeable impression on several top uncommitted targets in the 2027 class.

Arguably, the most important of that group is four-star interior offensive line Kyler Kuhn. After an offseason full of staffing changes heading into Matt Rhule's fourth season at the helm, the Big Red are no longer neglecting the lines of scrimmage. That's only made evident in the sheer amount of offers, and the profile of the players receiving them, Nebraska had extended under new guidance.

Clearly making progress with top recruits this spring, here's the latest on what could look to be Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley's first high school addition as Husker staffers.

All Glory to god in the highest! @314Graphics pic.twitter.com/CcD8D44quK — Kyler Kuhn (@KylerKuhn) February 7, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, Kuhn's physical profile is about as attractive as they come, especially considering he is still a junior in high school. With his recruitment quickly starting to heat up as college football programs across the country turn their focus from the transfer portal back to the prep scene, the Kansas City native took to social media to announce his top 5.

For the Huskers, who played host to Kuhn the first weekend in February, the timing couldn't have been any better. For now, it appears the Big Red will be in contention with programs such as in-state Missouri, and a trio of fellow Big Ten schools, including Oregon, Penn State, and Iowa.

If signing day were tomorrow, Nebraska would, in all likelihood, win the race. However, that is not the case. They will have to battle the other four programs for Kuhn's talents until December's early signing day period, nearly one full year from now.

The player that Nebraska would be getting is undeniably talented and full of potential. But he would also become the most recent addition to a growing group of blue-chip recruits the Huskers have locked down in the 2027 cycle. Currently ranked as the No. 6 class in America, the Big Red have signed six verbal commitments heading into the spring. With four of those prospects coming on the offensive side of the ball, Kuhn would be no stranger to Dana Holgorsen's haul.

Nebraska's class is currently headlined by a duo of in-state recruits. But don't let that distract you from the fact that these players are some of the best in the country for their age. The No. 1 player in the class is safety prospect Tory Pittman III of Omaha Central. Ranked as the No. 30 overall recruit in 2027, he is one of the highest-rated recruits from the state of Nebraska in the modern era of recruiting rankings.

Joining him is the No. 4 quarterback prospect in the country, Trae Taylor. Originally from the Chicago area, the junior signal-caller decided to call Nebraska home earlier than originally intended. Next fall, he will play his senior season for the Millard South Patriots before joining the Huskers as an early enrollee. Taylor's commitment and peer recruiting have been a big factor in putting Nebraska in contention for Kuhn's talents in college.

The Huskers have done a nice job at creating opportunities for themselves in recruitments of offensive linemen outside of Kuhn this cycle as well. In-state recruit Matt Erickson has been committed to Nebraska since September of 2025 and projects to be an offensive tackle for Wade and Teasley's room. At 6-foot-8, the Millard North lineman has a frame fit for the Big Ten. Now this staff is looking to pair him with other elite talent from around the country.

Timi Aliu was a fellow four-star prospect who joined Kuhn's at the junior day event earlier this month. Listed as the No. 26 tackle in the class, the Georgia native projects to be an impactful player at his next stop. That is reflected in his growing list of 22+ Division I scholarship offers; however, the Huskers are feeling good about their place within his personal rankings after progress was made on his trip to Lincoln.

They also played host to a fast-rising in-state offensive line prospect, Barrett Kitrell. The Ashland-Greenwood High School native lives about halfway between Lincoln and Omaha, and the Huskers are quickly making an effort to lock down the local recruit. Though not currently ranked, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect projects to be an interior lineman at the collegiate level. If the Huskers were able to secure his commitment, it would give them a duo of in-state linemen who have shown promise and gained interest from several other regional Power Four schools.

I had a great time on Sunday at Nebraska this weekend! I can’t wait to get back for a spring ball! @CoachMattRhule @HuskerFootball @GeepWade @MozeeJ43 #GBR pic.twitter.com/bSpsFxUwVf — Kyler Kuhn (@KylerKuhn) February 4, 2026

All in all, the Big Red played host to 10 prospects in the 2027 class and a lone member from 2028 during the first weekend of February, and left in good standing with all in attendance. Unofficial visits like these in the spring do well at building and creating relationships between staff and recruits; however, Nebraska will ultimately still need to close down the stretch. A good season in terms of results on the field next fall would go a long way towards doing just that, but don't discount the financial factor the Huskers are bringing into this class as well.

After a 2026 class that was somewhat underwhelming, mixed with the unwillingness to overpay for transfer portal targets as well, expect the Big Red to use that "stored cash" to round out this potential program-changing class. If it ends like this staff wants it to, Nebraska will have secured one of the top five classes in the entire country for the year. They're well on their way towards doing that right now, but will undoubtedly need players like Kuhn to continue to climb or, at the very least, hold place.

The lines of scrimmage will continue to define this program moving forward, as it does with every team within the Big Ten, every fall. For now, it appears Nebraska is finally shifting emphasis towards the position groups that matter most, but once again, intent to recruit players versus actually landing them are very far from the same thing. A player like Kuhn would begin to tilt that discussion in the Huskers' favor, so expect them to continue recruiting him with everything they've got. It's sure to be a long road, and one that, despite being down to five programs, does not indicate ending soon. One of the most important recruits on Nebraska's board has put them in the lead, but now it will be up to the staff to keep their foot on the gas till the end for their effort to truly pay off.

