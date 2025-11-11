How Money Changed Matt Rhule's Transfer Portal Strategy
LINCOLN—Before he had ever coached a game at Nebraska, Matt Rhule noted during the spring transfer portal window that his excitement lay completely with the team at hand and not the potential additions waiting for his call.
"I hear other schools (say) they can’t wait for today, the transfer portal, they can’t wait to go out … I can’t wait to coach my guys, let me tell you that," Rhule said in 2023. "I’m not thinking about anybody else but this team out here."
Two-and-half-years later, and that tone has shifted slightly.
No, Rhule isn't any less excited to coach his team. The Huskers are 7-3 and out to the best start through 10 games since 2016. NU has secured back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since Bo Pelini's final two years in 2013 and 2014.
"We got what we need to get the best players in the country."- Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule
And yet, the current situation in college football is that every offseason brings with it the chance to make upgrades while also having to retain your own roster.
"The portal doesn't open until January, but we all know that people are calling our guys," Rhule said at Monday's media availability. "So you have to look at your roster and you have to start looking at who you think's going to be in the portal.
With the final off week of the regular season here, Rhule and his staff are doing the work for the final two games of the month, recruiting high school players, and attempting to predict what the next transfer portal season will bring.
But this time through the cycle appears to have Rhule with a different level on confidence with what he can get out of the portal, both because of resources available to him but also because of the types of players that have thrived once joining him in Lincoln.
To that first piece, Rhule spoke earlier this fall about how his staff attacked the transfer portal in the spring. The Husker head coach noted that he wanted to add another running back, presumably Omaha native and now-Miami Hurricane CharMar Brown, but that he didn't have the resources to make it happen.
"Some people paid more money than I had," Rhule said. "That’s the reality of it."
The day after the Penn State job opened, Rhule stumped for an increase in resources.
"In a world of $30 and $40 million rosters, which isn't going away, I'd like us to do the same thing," Rhule said. "There's sort of like a, 'Hey, that's not really the Nebraska way.' I'd like it to be. I'd like to invest. I'd like to be at the front of everything.
"We have a history here at being at the forefront in investing. I just don't want to stop that. I want to be the absolute best at it. I think we can be a perennial, one of the best teams in the country."
That stumping, along with likely plenty of conversations between Nebraska's power brokers, eventually led to an extension for Rhule to keep him in Lincoln through the 2032 season. Not included in the term sheet that was shared with the media, but likely part of the negotiations, was how much he would be able to get done financially going forward in roster building.
On Monday, it appears we got that answer.
"This'll be the first year we can do whatever we...we have the money now," Rhule said. "I can't complain anymore. We got what we need.
"In the previous couple years, I had to make a lot of hard decisions because we didn't have the money everyone else had."
That's an extremely telling couple of sentences, especially in contrast to how a situation played out earlier this year and Rhule's comments this fall about it.
Regarding how players have performed in Lincoln, Rhule's reputation as a developer has played out across the roster. He inherited guys like running back Emmett Johnson, tight end Luke Lindenmeyer, DeShon Singleton, and others who have continued to see their roles and success increase.
"Emmett thought about leaving," Rhule said. "Not for money. Just, 'What situation...how are you guys going to use me?' I bet you guys Emmett's pretty happy he's here right now."
High school recruits added by Rhule and company include Jacory Barney Jr., Kenneth Williams, Isaiah Mozee, Caleb Benning, and Archie Wilson. Each of these players has shown they will be staples of future success. Barney and Williams have already more than done so on special teams, with the former continuing to be a key piece of the offense.
"We want to be a place where the best players in the country want to come," Rhule said. "We can now go get anybody we want. At the same time, we also have the ability to keep our guys."
As for impact transfers, some guys took a beat to find their footing through transitioning to Lincoln or fighting injuries, like defensive back Ceyair Wright and offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett. Others have come in and immediately made impacts once they arrived in Lincoln, like wideouts Nyziah Hunter and Dane Key, offensive lineman Rocco Spindler, defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, and linebacker Dasan McCullough.
"I want to put the best players in the country in this room and not having to worry about can I afford it now," Rhule said. "Some people might still have more than us, but we have a lot."
According to the latest depth chart, which was released ahead of the UCLA game last week, Rhule's recruits, either signees or transfers, account for 16 starters across the offense and defense and every main position on special teams. That doesn't include previous starters who suffered injuries, like quarterback Dylan Raiola.
With that type of uptick in talent and the results on the field showing progress, along with increased resources or player acquisition, expect the Huskers to be major players for some of the top players in the upcoming transfer portal cycle.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.