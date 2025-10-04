How Nebraska’s Defensive Strengths Have Completely Swapped in 2025
While coaching changes have become routine in college football, I can’t recall a time, especially in recent Nebraska history, when a unit’s strengths flipped so dramatically from one year to the next. Being the stats nerd I am (and hoping you are too), I decided to take a deep dive into Nebraska’s defensive numbers from 2024 and stack them up against 2025’s results- to this point in the season. In this piece, I’ll walk you through the good, the bad, and the surprising, then share whether I believe this year’s defense is ultimately a step forward, a step back, or simply just different than they were a season ago.
1. Rushing Stats
As you’ve probably noticed, Nebraska’s rush defense has taken a notable step back compared to a season ago. Two numbers, in particular, jump off the page: rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry. Last fall, Nebraska ranked among the nation’s best in both categories, holding opponents to just 118 rushing yards per game on 3.9 yards per carry. Anchored by a veteran defensive line and a strong linebacker corps, the Huskers were not just among the Big Ten’s elite, but among the best in the country.
This fall, however, with every starter from last year’s defensive front now gone, the results have slipped. Through four games, Nebraska is giving up 5.2 yards per carry and nearly 60 more rushing yards per game than last season. That 1.3-yard difference per attempt means opponents are essentially moving the chains every two running plays, a formula that simply won’t lead to success in the Big Ten, or any conference for that matter.
2. Passing Stats
Albeit Nebraska’s struggles to stop the run, through the first month of college football the Blackshirts’ secondary is leading the nation in nearly every statistical passing category you can find. The same unit that many, myself included, would’ve called suspect a year ago is now the one that stands alone, out of 136 FBS teams, in holding opponents to under 100 passing yards per game. Compared to last season, Nebraska is allowing nearly 134 fewer passing yards per game, a turnaround that’s quickly becoming the brightest spot on the team. Yes, it’s a veteran group, and two of the four opponents so far were overmatched, but in these statistical categories, Nebraska’s defense is performing at a historically dominant rate, not just in school history, but in college football as a whole.
Some may argue, and they’re not entirely wrong, that the teams Nebraska has faced so far haven’t featured elite passing attacks. Still, in today’s era of college football, it’s rare to hold any opponent under 110 passing yards in a game, and the Huskers have done it four straight times. As they prepare to face what will likely be their toughest quarterback yet, if Nebraska’s secondary can keep even close to this pace, the Huskers will put themselves in position to win a lot of games this fall.
3. My Interpretations
While the rush defense clearly needs to improve, the overall metrics suggest the Huskers aren’t far off last season’s defensive efficiency. Despite the smaller sample size, Nebraska is currently allowing third-down conversions at just 24%, down from 29% in 2024. Both numbers are impressive, but getting off the field has actually been slightly better this season. The defense is also forcing more third-down attempts to opposing offenses, about a quarter more per game, which shows this unit is doing a good job of stalling drives, at least initially.
That said, there’s still room for growth. Anytime your secondary is ranked among the nation’s best, it gives the entire defense a huge boost of confidence. While the jury’s still out on just how good this group can be, the fact that one of the Big Ten’s youngest teams is posting these kinds of numbers is a promising sign for the rest of the year. With a bye week to focus on development and corrections, Nebraska now has a chance to show progress on Saturday. As it stands, the Huskers enter as double-digit favorites over Michigan State, and if the front seven can tighten up against the run, this matchup could get out of hand early. We’ll revisit the full picture at season’s end, but for now, there’s good reason to believe the Blackshirts are sturdier, and more impressive, than you might think.
