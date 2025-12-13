San Diego State Edge Plans to Enter Transfer Portal After Rob Aurich Takes Nebraska Job

Nebraska’s defensive line overhaul under new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich is already appearing to create potential landing spots for veteran defenders across the country.

Less than a week after news broke that Aurich would be Nebraska’s next defensive coordinator, San Diego State junior and former three-star edge August Salvati entered the transfer portal.

While it instantly creates a potential connection between the soon-to-be senior and his former coach, Salvati becomes a name to watch for a Nebraska program that is believed to be taking an aggressive approach to shoring up both lines of scrimmage over the offseason.

For the veteran defender, the move comes after his most productive collegiate season to date. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the Clearwater, FL native

In 2025, Salvati totaled six tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one interception during the regular season while helping Aurich boast the nation's No. 7 total defense for the year. His snap count was modest, but the production still stands, as Salvati's sack total would instantly become a team-high on Nebraska's squad during the same timeframe.

To put in the context the stark contrast between the Husker's and Aztec's ability to affect the passer, Salvati's 3.5 sacks raked fifth highest on his team this fall. Three other San Diego State defenders totaled more than 6.5 sacks alone.

With that in mind, Salvati's role under Aurich in the golden state was situational, and he appears to be looking to parlay his success this year into a more impactful one in 2026. For a Nebraska program that needs all the help they can get, the veteran defender likely becomes attractive to Matt Rhule's staff.

Salvati's career mirrors that of many players in the modern era of college football. Out of high school, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound defender took his talents to Kilgore College in Texas. There, his first season of collegiate ball became a resounding success. Salvati totaled 29 tackles, 7.0 sacks, and a fumble recovery on his way to earning SWJCFC honors.

He then transferred to Florida Atlantic in 2024. In his lone season in Boca Raton, Salvati appeared in one game without recording any stats. After the season, that is where his timeline connects him to Aurich. Entering the transfer portal around this time last year, the, at the time, junior moved across the country to join Aurich's Aztec squad, and the rest is history.

Rob Aurich has coached at Bemidji State, Idaho, South Dakota, and SDSU. | San Diego State Athletics

Under Aurich, San Diego State took a tremendous jump. In a season that saw the Aztecs go 9-3, Aurich oversaw a defense that allowed just 266.7 yards per game while holding opponents to 12.6 points on average.

His group slashed its yardage allowed by more than 154 yards per game en route to shutting out three different opponents on the year. The Aztecs also excelled in the area that Nebraska's defense struggled in this fall. The Huskers totaled 19 sacks in 12 regular-season games, compared to the Aztecs' 32. San Diego State also recorded the best red zone defense in all of college football, whereas Nebraska was slotted second-to-last.

On paper, the hire appears to be one in which Rhule struck gold. Every stop that Aurich has been, his teams have improved, and players have developed into all-conference level athletes. That's yet another area the Huskers have struggled at in recent years. But from Aurich's addition and impending announcements regarding Nebraska's defensive line coaching position, the Huskers seem to be attempting to turn the page in that regard.

Whether Salvati does indeed end up in Lincoln next fall, or is just another name potentially linked to the Huskers' program, Nebraska's defense seems to be in good hands moving forward. Aurich has repeatedly proved himself to be resourceful and now has the resources needed to make an even bigger jump. Believe it or not, the Huskers are significantly more aligned in the NIL and revenue-sharing era of college football than any of their new defensive coordinator's previous stops.

While that doesn't mean the Huskers now have an unlimited budget, it does mean Aurich will not be limited while making additions over the coming months. He's shown he can turn role players into NFL Draft picks, and now he'll be asked to do the same at Nebraska.

For now, Aurich gets himself adjusted to Lincoln, but before you know it, he'll be adding his first wave of reinforcements to his squad. The transfer portal opening date is just under three weeks away; expect more news to be had as soon as it hits.

