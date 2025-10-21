How Northwestern’s Strengths Could Exploit Nebraska’s Biggest Weaknesses
Few would’ve predicted Northwestern to enter late October as one of the Big Ten’s hottest teams, but after rattling off four straight wins, the Wildcats have become a legitimate threat to knock off anyone left on their schedule. Behind a balanced offense and a defense that’s quietly improved each week, David Braun’s squad heads to Lincoln brimming with confidence.
For Nebraska, coming off a disappointing showing against Minnesota, Saturday’s home game represents a must-win moment, and a test of whether Matt Rhule’s team can correct its offensive issues before they spiral into another year without postseason play.
Currently sitting at 3-1 in conference, Northwestern has shown an ability to punch above its weight class all fall. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at where the Wildcats’ strengths could challenge Nebraska, and where the Huskers still hold the upper hand.
To no one’s surprise, Nebraska’s biggest concern lies in stopping the run. Northwestern has quietly developed one of the Big Ten’s more efficient rushing attacks, averaging 190.1 yards per game on nearly 40 carries per contest. The Wildcats thrive on wearing defenses down, exactly the kind of attack that’s given Nebraska trouble.
The Huskers are allowing 156 yards per game on the ground at 4.6 yards per carry, and if their defensive front can’t win on early downs, Northwestern’s ball-control approach could once again shorten the game and keep Dylan Raiola and the Husker offense on the sideline, much like Minnesota did last week.
Defensively, the Wildcats have also proven slightly more sound against the run, allowing nearly 20 fewer rushing yards and four fewer rushing attempts per game than Nebraska. While neither team’s run defense ranks among the league’s elite, it doesn’t take much to outperform the Huskers statistically at this point.
Northwestern allows 4.5 yards per carry, just a tenth lower than Nebraska, but the difference lies in the damage done by big plays. The Huskers have surrendered 33 runs of 10+ yards this season, totaling 708 yards (21.45 avg). In other words, more than 65% of Nebraska’s rushing yards allowed have come from just 14% of opposing attempts. When it rains, it pours, and for Nebraska’s defense, it’s starting to look like a full-blown monsoon.
While Northwestern’s run game poses a legitimate concern, Nebraska should have opportunities to flip the script through the air. Despite recent struggles in protection, Raiola leads one of the Big Ten’s most explosive passing attacks, averaging 291 yards per game and nearly nine yards per attempt. Against a Northwestern defense allowing 168 yards per contest through the air, this could be Nebraska’s best chance to rediscover rhythm with receivers Dane Key and Jacory Barney Jr.
Defensively, the Huskers’ secondary continues to shine, allowing a conference-best 123 passing yards per game. If Nebraska can force the Wildcats to throw, ideally by striking first and building an early lead, the advantage swings heavily back toward the Big Red.
There’s no question Nebraska has the more explosive offense. But as Minnesota proved, that means little if the line can’t hold up. The Wildcats have totaled just 11 sacks this season, the same as Nebraska’s defense, which many fans would call underachieving, yet the Huskers must clean up their protection issues to have a real shot.
Translation: Nebraska won’t win this game if Raiola’s picking himself off the turf nine times again on Saturday.
For Nebraska, this game isn’t just about getting back in the win column; it’s about rediscovering balance on offense and proving the program can respond to adversity. The formula for success is simple: reestablish Emmett Johnson on the ground, give Raiola quicker reads, and trust the defense to control the tempo. If the Huskers can finally marry their aerial potential with a physical ground game, Saturday could mark the beginning of a late-season turnaround, exactly what the fan base needs after concerns of instability with their head coach.
Memorial Stadium will be waiting, and for Nebraska, this matchup with Northwestern might be the perfect chance to remind the Big Ten that the Big Red still has plenty to fight for, including their head coach.
