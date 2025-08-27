How to Watch Nebraska Football vs. Cincinnati: Breakdown, Preview, TV Channel
In one of the most important seasons for Nebraska football in over a decade, the Huskers begin the 2025 season on neutral soil with a nationally-televised, late-night showdown with Cincinnati Thursday night.
Staged in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Nebraska enters its third season with Matt Rhule as head coach, hoping to see the previous third-year jumps his former programs, Baylor and Temple, experienced. Facing a Bearcat team with program-changing pressure to perform, the Huskers can’t afford many early-season growing pains if they want to see the season start on a positive note.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers take on the Bearcats in Thursday’s Battle Sports Kansas City Classic.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Cincinnati (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)
- Line: Nebraska (-6.5), 53.5 O/U (FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
- Time: 8 p.m. CDT
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Crew: Mark Jones (PxP), Roddy Jones (Analyst) & Quint Kessenich (Sideline)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Cincinnati Scout
Head Coach
Scott Satterfield | 3rd season at Cincy; 13th as HC | 8-16 (.333) Record at Cincinnati; 84-64 (.568) Career Record | ACC Coach OTY (2019), Sun Belt Coach OTY (2018) | Three Sun Belt Championships | Previous HC at Louisville and Appalachian State | Previous assistant stops at Appalachian State, FIU and Toledo.
2024 Finish
- Did not qualify for a bowl game.
- After starting the season 5-2, the Bearcats finished the season losing five-straight games.
2024 Record & Awards
5-7 (3-6 Big 12, T-11th) | 2x First Team All-Big 12, 1x Second Team, 5x Honorable Mentions.
All-Time Series
- Nebraska Leads 1-0
- The first and only matchup previously was a 41-0 Husker shutout in 1906.
Returning Production
- Passing: 100%
- Rushing: 45%
- Receiving: 30%
- Tackles: 58%
- TFLs: 43%
- Sacks: 33%
- Turnovers: 36%
- Punts: 0%
- Field Goals: 0%
- Punt/Kick Returns: 13%
Key Departures
- Tony Johnson | WR | Sr. | Transferred to Miami | 449 Receiving Yards in 2024
- Corey Kiner | RB | Graduated | Was 6th in the Big 12 with 1,153 yards
- Xzavier Henderson | WR | Graduated | Team-high 738 receiving yards and four TDs in ‘24
- Jamoi Mayes | WR | Graduated | Finished with 349 yards in final college season
- Jared Bartlett | LB | Graduated | Led Cincy in tackles (69), TFLs (11.5), and sacks (7.5) last season
- Eric Phillips | DE | Graduated | Paced the team with six quarterback hurries while producing six TFLs and four sacks
- Josh Minkins | S | Graduated | Led the Bearcats with two interceptions and tied for second with four pass breakups
- Derrick Canteen | S | Graduated | Racked up 44 tackles, three TFLs, one interception, and a team-high five BU
- Luka Kandra | OG | Graduated | One of two Bearcats on the First Team All-Big 12 team in 2024
- Dartanyan Tinsley | OG | Started in 21 of his 30 career games with Cincinnati
- John Williams | OT | Graduated | His 85.2 pass blocking grade by PFF in 2024 ranked fourth in the Big 12 among tackles
Top Returners
- Brendan Sorsby | QB | R-Jr. | One of the nation’s best dual-threat quarterbacks; 27 total touchdowns and 3,260 all-purpose yards in breakout 2024 season
- Dontay Corleone | DL | R-Sr. | One of the country's best returning interior defensive linemen; Three previous all-conference selections
- Gavin Gerhardt | C | R-Sr. | Three-time team captain and selected to the 2025 Remington Trophy Watch List
- Jake Golday | LB | R-Sr. | All-Big 12 honorable mention after being second on the team with 58 tackles and seven TFLs. Played at Central Arkansas for three seasons (2021-23)
- Evan Pryor | RB | R-Sr. | Tabbed as a co-starter after posting 822 all-purpose yards as the backup in 2024
- Joe Royer | TE | R-Sr. | Recorded 521 yards and three touchdowns en route to first team All-Big 12 honors
- Jiquan Sanks | STAR | Soph. | All-Big 12 honorable mention as true freshman, recording 42 tackles, one TFL, and one forced fumble
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Cyrus Allen | WR | Sr. | Collected 269 yards on 18 receptions in lone season at Texas A&M in 2024
- Jeff Caldwell | WR | Sr. | Comes to Cincinnati after three seasons at Lindenwood, where Caldwell caught 93 passes for 1,772 yards
- Tayden Barnes | S | R-Soph. | Appeared in 14 games across two seasons at New Mexico State
- Joe Cotton | OT | R-Jr. | Named starting left tackle after two all-league award seasons at South Dakota
- Caleb Goodie | WR | Jr. | Opening night starter for Bearcats after two seasons at Colorado State
- Christian Harrison | S | R-Jr. | Will split time at safety with fellow transfer Barnes; Three previous seasons at Tennessee, appearing in 25 career games
- Noah Jennings | WR | Jr. | Played two seasons at Charleston Southern with 885 career yards and four touchdowns
- Matthew McDoom | CB | Sr. | 2024 First-Team All-Sun Belt at Coastal Carolina; 36 tackles, three TFLs, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions
- CJ McCray | DL | Fifth-year senior transfer from Virginia Tech
- Stephen Rusnak | K | R-Sr. | Takes over the kicking duties after two seasons at Charlotte, becoming a Third-Team All-AAC honoree in 2024
- Taran Tyo | OG | R-Jr. | Named starting right guard following three previous seasons at Ball State, which included a Third-Team All-MAC selection in 2024
- Tawee Walker | RB | R-Sr. | Will split carries with Pryor after rushing for 864 yards and 10 touchdowns at Wisconsin last season
Outlook
Following a 57-19 record and a historic College Football Playoff appearance, Luke Fickell was always going to be hard to follow up. But an 8-16 stint in two seasons under Scott Satterfield has the former Louisville head coach firmly on the hot seat entering the 2025 season. The Bearcats were one of the leaders in the early stages of the Big 12 title race last season, but a five-game losing streak to end the season torpedoed any chance of a positive 2024.
The receiving core was decimated with five of the team’s top six pass catchers leaving the program, plus the Bearcats lost running back Corey Kiner, who posted two consecutive seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. All-American guard Luka Kandra was one of three departures from the offensive line, a unit that brought back every starter from 2023 into 2024.
Linebacker Jared Bartlett leaves a big hole after leading the team in tackles (69), TFLs (11.5), and sacks (7.5). Cincinnati lost a pair of impact safeties in Derrick Canteen and Josh Minkins, alongside defensive end Eric Phillips, who recorded four sacks and a team-high six quarterback hurries.
Dynamic dual-threat quarterback Brendan Sorsby will be the catalyst for Cincinnati’s success in 2025. The redshirt junior transfer from Indiana broke out for 2,813 passing yards, 447 rushing yards, and 27 total touchdowns in 12 starts last season. He’ll be passing to a revamped receiver room with all starters for Thursday’s season opener slated to be transfers. Sorsby will likely lean on returning tight end Joe Royer, who emerged as one of the country’s best after 521 yards and a trio of scores in his junior season. The offensive line has two returners, while Wisconsin transfer Tawee Walker will split carries with second-year Ohio State transfer Evan Pryor at running back.
Dontay Corleone anchors the front seven as one of the nation’s best interior defensive linemen. He’s the centerpiece of a unit with limited returning experience, but linebacker Jake Golday is another standout that will be key to watch. Cincinnati will be breaking in three new starters in the secondary while welcoming a new punter and kicker.
Playing under the lights in Kansas City in what will be a Nebraska fan invasion of Arrowhead Stadium, the Huskers have the clear edge in returning production, talent, and coaching. Corleone will be the key in determining the style of play for the Nebraska offense, but I’d still look at offensive coordinator Dana Holgorson allowing returning sophomore Dylan Raiola to let it rip and play with his new shiny toys from the transfer portal in offseason acquisitions Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter.
Defensively, the Huskers need to keep Sorsby in check, not allowing his legs to become a huge factor. NU is suited well to defend the Bearcats’ new-look receivers, but don’t forget about Royer at tight end. The Javin Wright-Royer coverage battle will be intriguing to watch and could become a critical factor in the success of the Cincinnati offense.
Early-season blunders can’t be a theme for Nebraska if they hope to best the Bearcats on Thursday night, who definitely have the ability for an upset with a difference maker like Sorsby. Put me down for a business-like victory for the Huskers, who overcome a slow start to firmly start the new season off on the right foot.
