'How You Finish the Season, That's Who You Are': DeShon Singleton Urges Nebraska to Send the Senior Off with a Bang
LINCOLN—As Nebraska enters the final stretch of the season, senior defensive back DeShon Singleton is focused on one thing: finishing strong.
After a narrow loss last week against the nation's No. 1 offense, Singleton said he saw progress across the defense, noting how the group has continued to grow late in the year.
“Guys [were] out there playing hard,” Singleton said. “Everyone was doing their job collectively. You see guys flying around, making plays, having fun with each other. We just came up short.”
That collective energy will be key this week as the Huskers prepare to face a 3-5 (3-2 Big Ten) UCLA squad in Pasadena. The Bruins handed Nebraska a loss in Lincoln last season, something Singleton says hasn’t been forgotten.
“It’s an extreme motivator,” he said. “They came in our house and we ended up losing. This is a game we’ve been waiting for and we’re ready to go.”
For Singleton and the rest of the senior class, the final three games, UCLA, Penn State, and Iowa, carry added meaning. With bowl eligibility secured, but pride on the line, he emphasized the importance of ending his career at Nebraska the right way.
“We got three more games left,” Singleton said. “How you finish the season, that’s just who you are. Some schools might say, ‘Oh, we got three losses,’ and give up. But nah, we're going to go out there and fight.”
That mentality extends to supporting true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef, who steps into the starting role following Dylan Raiola’s injury. Singleton said the defense is taking it upon itself to help make Lateef’s transition easier.
“We got to play better,” Singleton said plainly. “We've got to create more turnovers, make it easier on him.”
For a defense that's coming off of its most impressive outing yet, limiting a USC offense that was averaging 42.4 points per game to just 21 against the Huskers, that challenge is something that, on paper, looks easier this week. Singleton said he’s excited to see what the young quarterback can bring to the offense and looks forward to rallying around their new signal-caller.
“I can’t wait to see the young fella play,” he said. “His legs can bring a little more to the offense. He’s young, [but] I'm excited to see TJ this Saturday".
With a multitude of offensive storylines, Saturday’s trip will also be Singleton’s first experience at the Rose Bowl, a venue that carries historic weight but, for him, is just another field.
“It’s my first time going to the Rose Bowl,” he said with a grin. “But grass is grass to me.”
That businesslike approach will be critical against a UCLA offense that leans heavily on its quarterback and playmakers in space. Singleton, one of Nebraska’s most experienced defenders, will be counted on to help the Huskers limit explosive plays and steady a unit that seems to be finding its rhythm late in the season.
UCLA enters the matchup averaging 20.4 points per game and 344.1 total yards of offense, led by a quarterback who has accounted for over 67% of their yards from scrimmage this year. The Bruins’ offense runs through their signal caller, something Singleton said the Huskers’ secondary has emphasized on film.
“They have a good quarterback,” Singleton said earlier this week. “Watching them, I feel like the offense runs through him."
Knowing the versatility UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava presents, Nebraska’s defense will once again rely on communication and discipline, two areas Singleton has helped anchor for a large part of his career.
Nebraska ranks among the country's best in several defensive stats, something that ten weeks into the college football season is finally starting to carry weight. As it currently stands, Nebraska ranks second nationally in both passing yards per game (128.3) and yards per completion (9.09) allowed on the year. They've also surrendered just three passing touchdowns, tying the Blackshirts with Ohio State for the fewest this fall. With that in mind, Singleton said maintaining that standard will be key down the final stretch of conference games.
"What we've been doing, we've got to do more of," Singleton said, suggesting that doubling down on the scheme they have in place will help set the Huskers up for more success late in the year.
For Singleton, that standard isn’t just about protecting stats, it’s about identity. As one of the longest-tenured Huskers in the locker room, he understands that how Nebraska defends, competes, and finishes these final games will help define what kind of foundation this team leaves behind heading into 2026. And if his words are any indication of how the rest of the year will unfold, he and his fellow seniors appear intent on leaving one final, positive mark on the program they’ve helped reestablish under Matt Rhule.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.