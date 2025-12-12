Nebraska's Former Five-Star is Using Bowl Preparation as a Launching Pad for 2026

Big changes are coming to the Nebraska defense over the coming months; however, Williams Nwaneri fits squarely into those plans moving forward.

The former five-star prospect from Kansas City led the Huskers in sacks this season and will look to compound his success next fall. With plenty of lessons learned and experience had, Nwaneri met with the media earlier this week to recap his first season in the scarlet and cream and shed light on the changing dynamic within the defensive line room ahead of his team's trip out to the Las Vegas Bowl to take on the Utah Utes.

With that in mind, here's everything the potentially budding star had to say during his time at the mic.

Nwaneri played in every regular-season game for the Huskers in 2025 and recorded the first eight starts of his collegiate career. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska’s impending shift toward a four-man front, under new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, is one of the program's biggest storylines heading into 2026. And no player stands to benefit more than the former No. 6 overall recruit in the 2024 class. The redshirt freshman has already shown flashes of why he was considered one of the most gifted players of his class, but this adjustment gives him a clearer runway to tap into his natural strengths.

For Nwaneri, the move is less about change and more about comfort. He said lining up on the edge and getting consistent one-on-one matchups with offensive tackles “probably makes [him] a little more comfortable,” adding that the more focalized transition from run fits to pass rush feels more natural. It’s a subtle shift, but one that could unlock the freak athleticism that made him one of the most coveted prospects in the country just two years ago.

This front also plays into Nwaneri’s strengths. He’s big enough to slide inside when needed, but athletic enough to set the edge and win with speed. A four-man front lets him toggle between both roles out of luxury, not need, and potentially accelerate his development without sacrificing comfort.

While the change is ultimately coming next fall, spring ball will serve as an early preview of what Nwaneri could become in 2026 and beyond. Less responsibility, more reps at his preferred position, and more chances to grow into the impact player Nebraska expects him to be all point to hopeful rapid development over the coming months.

Nwaneri's growth was evident from the beginning of the season. He showed his athleticism early on by returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown against HCU. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After letting go of former defensive coordinator John Butler, Nebraska’s defensive staff is in transition for the bowl game. One of the biggest shifts has been for special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, who will temporarily oversee part of the defensive line room. His presence hasn’t gone unnoticed. According to Nwaneri, Ekeler brings a “totally different level of energy.” Even just a few practices into their preparation for Utah, Nwaneri says he’s pushed the group to raise its standard.

That energy has translated directly into the room's focus. The redshirt freshman said his interim position coach has zeroed in on effort, finishing plays, and matching the identity the staff wants his room to embody. For a young defensive line navigating coaching changes, having someone step in with that level of passion has provided exactly the kind of spark the group needed.

It also aligns with the broader message Nebraska has been preaching since the end of the regular season. After late-season collapses against Penn State and Iowa, the Huskers are using bowl preparation as a reset. Increased physicality and player accountability have been top of mind for Ekeler's group, and something he's hoping helps make the line show noticeable growth over the coming weeks.

In that sense, this extended practice period is about recalibrating the team’s edge, habits, and making sure the defensive line enters 2026 with the toughness and effort level required to improve. Ekeler's impact is temporary for the bowl game, but the tone he’s helping set is meant to last for the long haul.

Williams Nwaneri is the highest-rated high school recruit on Nebraska's roster and one of three former five-star prospects on the team. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

As a redshirt freshman, Nwaneri saw a snap count many wanted but didn't believe he was ready for. However, he put those concerns to bed in 2025. When asked to assess his season, he didn’t shy away from honesty. He said he “made progress,” but also emphasized that there are “many areas to improve,” and that playing real reps has shown him exactly what those areas of improvement need to be.

That perspective is exactly what Nebraska hopes to see from one of the most naturally gifted players in college football. Instead of leaning solely on raw talent, Nwaneri is treating the offseason as a blueprint for a breakout. He now has film to study, mistakes to correct, and the experience needed to understand the physicality and consistency required in the Big Ten week in and week out.

For Nebraska’s coaching staff, that mindset positions him as one of the program’s biggest potential risers heading into 2026. With a full winter and spring to sharpen his technique, Nwaneri has a chance to turn his flash into something far more impressive.

If the Huskers are going to take a defensive step forward next fall, players like Nwaneri will be at the center of it. And the battle scars earned in 2025 will serve as a launch pad into growth over the coming months.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich oversaw a 2025 San Diego State squad that totaled 32 sacks. Nebraska totaled just 19. | San Diego State Athletics

Nebraska’s bowl prep may only last a few weeks, but for Nwaneri, it’s become the foundation for what comes next. The changes over the last few weeks have created a moment of transition, but also one he’s choosing to treat as an opportunity rather than a setback. And the energy injected into recent practices has positioned him to take meaningful steps forward before spring arrives.

More importantly, Nwaneri’s own perspective reflects a player who understands where he is in his development. He’s not hiding behind his five-star label or the hype that followed him to Lincoln. Instead, he’s channeling his experience into a clear offseason plan.

If Nebraska is going to elevate defensively in 2026, it will need cornerstones like Nwaneri to make that leap. And based on his mindset, the path is there. The bowl game becomes more than just a season finale. For Nwaneri, it’s where the next phase of his career begins.

