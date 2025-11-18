Husker Coordinators Preview Penn State
Nebraska football is ready to get back in action after a much-needed bye week.
Offensive coordinator Dana Hologrsen said he saw a bunch of guys elevate their game to aid true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef as he made his first start against UCLA two weeks ago. The Huskers won that game 28-21.
"Hopefully, that can carry on into this week," Holgorsen said at Tuesday's media availability. "Probably needed a bye week at that point, although you got some momentum, we kind of needed that.
"I think we'll be ready to go play. The guys are fired up about practicing out there today."
One guy who certainly needed the rest was Emmett Johnson. The Doak Walker Award semifinalist had 31 touches against UCLA, becoming the first Husker running back to notch 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game.
"We needed some time off," Holgorsen said. "Even him last week, we didn't let him practice on
Tuesday, and Wednesday got out there and he was 100% full speed. But I'm sure his body appreciated some time off.
"He doesn't complain about anything. He does a great job in recovery and getting ready for the next one. He's going to be fired up about going and playing a good, quality opponent."
That quality opponent this week is Penn State. Preseason No. 2 in the country, the Nittany Lions are just 4-6 midway through November. Penn State's defense is allowing about 150 yards a game on the ground, but the last two opponents have managed to just barely crack the century mark.
"The only thing I can take is what the last four games are and what they've kind of settled into," Holgorsen said. "Which is a high-pressure, aggressive type defense."
On the other side of the ball, Penn State wants to pound the rock. Against Michigan State on Saturday, the Nittany Lions ran the ball 50 times for 240 yards.
"You got to find a way or make a way," Butler said was the message from head coach Matt Rhule to the team. "Ultimately, this is a great challenge for us. We're a good football team and a good defense.
"It's low hanging fruit right now to say that we're struggling to stop the run. We're one of the best pass defenses in the country, one of the best teams of not letting people in the red zone. We don't give up explosive plays.
"There's some things we're doing well, but obviously, in a game like this, we know and understand that it's going to come down to our players embracing that they're going to try to run the football and we have to stop the run."
Just because the Penn State offense is run-heavy, that doesn't mean there isn't a talented quarterback under center. Butler has been impressed with freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer.
"What I see is a guy with a big, strong arm," Butler said. "When you look at the last couple games, and really specifically the Indiana game, Indiana has a very good defense, and he's ripping 25-yard in-cuts and he's ripping sail routes on the sideline.
"When the coverage is what he thinks it is, he can make the throws."
Butler is among the several staff members to have Pennsylvania ties. He grew up in the state and eventually was on the staff at Penn State in the early 2010s.
"The experience to go back there and coach there is awesome," Butler said. "And to be around some family and friends, and I even have some friends of mine I grew up with that played at Penn State that still live up there so I'll see them."
Nebraska and Penn State will battle in Happy Valley on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CST on NBC.
More Info
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 at Penn State 6 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
