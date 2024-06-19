Husker D-line: The Big Uglies Are Ready
Definition
Big Uglies: Defensive linemen who toil in the trenches, often unceremoniously.
Husker D-line assistant Terrance Knighton should have little trouble sleeping this fall. Why? Because he knows that players like Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Cameron Lenhardt, Blaise Gunnerson and Jamari Butler are coming back.
To be sure, if Husker fans are looking for a bright spot on this fall's Husker football team, look no further than this year's Husker D.. Yes, the Blackshirts (it feels good to call them that again) should be even better than they were in 2023.
Why? Because this will be Tony White's second year as the Husker DC and the return of the above players will help the D pick up where they left off last year.
Just how much better was the Husker defense compared with the year before?
Here are the rankings from cfbstats.com.
Scoring Defense: 2022 (77th) 2023 (13th)
Rush Defense: 108th to 9th
Pass Defense: 68th to 40th
Total Defense: 100th to 11th
Opponent 1st Down Conversions 114th to 15th
Opponent 3rd Down Conversions 104th to 45th
Sacks Made: 101st to 39th
TFLs: 109th to 57th
Yes, the defensive line is just one part of the overall defense. Its success helps the rest of the D much the same way as the O-line helps the offense.
Who are the D-linemen who are returning this fall and what were their tackling stats last year?
1.) Nash Hutmacher 6-4, 330 JR Ocacoma, SD (14), (25) and (40)
2.) Jimari Butler 6-4, 245 JR Mobile, AL (17), (17) and (34)
3.) Ty Robinson 6-6, 300 SR Gilbert, AZ Unassisted (7), Assisted (22) Total: (29)
4.) Cam Lenhardt 6-3, 250 SO Staten Island, NY (9), (7) and (16)
5.) Blaise Gunnerson 6-6, 270 JR Carrol, IA (3), (6) and (9)
6.) Elijah Jeudy 6-3, 280 JR Philadelphia, PA (4), (4) and (8)
7.) Riley Van Poppel 6-5, 275 FR Argyle, TX (1), (4) and (5)
8.) AJ Rollins 6-5, 245 JR Omaha, NE (3), (4) and (7)
9.) James Williams 6-5, 235 Parkville, MO (3), (1) and (4) (Played in only 4 games in 2023.)
10.) Kai Wallin 6-5, 250 SO American River CC (1), (0) and (1) (Played in only 4 games in '2023)
Possible Depth Chart
Ones: Robinson, Hutmacher and Butler
Twos: Lenhardt, Gunnerson and Jeudy
Threes: Van Poppel, Rollins, Williams and Wallin
Note: Ru'Quan Buckley who was expected to return to the D-line this fall, decided to transfer in the off season. Defensive ends Keona Davis and Jordan Ochoa are true freshmen and may not see much action this season. Not all players were included in this column.
Let's hope Coach Terrance Knighton slumbers peacefully this fall. If he does, so will Husker fans.
