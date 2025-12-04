Kenneth Williams, Jacory Barney Lead Huskers Earning All-Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten Conference has unveiled its All-Big Ten defensive and special teams selections, and Nebraska football was well represented among the honorees. The Huskers’ standout performers earned recognition for their impact, consistency, and playmaking ability throughout the season, underscoring the program’s growing presence in one of college football’s toughest conferences.

A pair of dynamic return specialists headlined Nebraska’s presence on the Big Ten’s all-conference lists Wednesday, as the conference spotlighted standout performers on special teams and defense. Their explosive playmaking ability set the tone for a group of Huskers who earned recognition, underscoring the program’s depth and impact beyond offense.

Kenneth Williams and Jacory Barney Jr. both earned well-deserved recognition for their impact on special teams, showcasing the respect they’ve garnered across the Big Ten. Williams was honored as a second-team All-Big Ten return specialist by the media panel and also secured a third-team nod from the coaches, underscoring his consistency and explosiveness in the kickoff game.

Nebraska receiver/punt returner Jacory Barney Jr. in action against Iowa | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Barney Jr., meanwhile, continued to build on his breakout season by being named a third-team selection by the media and earning an honorable-mention distinction from the league’s coaches. Together, their accolades highlight the Huskers’ strength in the return game and celebrate the dynamic playmaking ability each brings to the field

Williams ranked among the nation’s leaders with an impressive 32.9-yard average on 12 kickoff returns, delivering Nebraska’s two longest returns in eight years, a 95-yard touchdown against Northwestern and an 85-yard burst that set up a score at Maryland.

Complementing him, Barney proved to be an all-purpose weapon for the Huskers, excelling on punt and kickoff returns while contributing as a receiver. Barney finished in the top 15 nationally with a 12.3-yard punt return average, highlighted by a season-long 57-yard return, and his 270 punt return yards marked the most by a Husker since 2014. He also averaged 22.8 yards per kickoff return and added 43 receptions, underscoring his versatility and playmaking impact across multiple phases of the game.

From flipping field position to delivering momentum-shifting returns, Nebraska’s specialists embodied the unit’s reputation as one of the nation’s best, while their defensive teammates reinforced the team’s identity with consistent production and resilience across the season.

Five members of Nebraska’s defense earned recognition on Wednesday, each receiving honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors for their contributions this season. Defensive backs Andrew Marshall, DeShon Singleton, and Ceyair Wright, along with linebacker Javin Wright, were acknowledged by both the coaches and media selectors, underscoring their consistent impact across the secondary and linebacker corps.

Linebacker Dasan McCullough also garnered honorable-mention distinction from the coaches, rounding out a group whose collective performance reflects the depth, resilience, and playmaking ability of the Huskers’ defensive unit.

Nebraska's DeShon Singleton gets ready to intercept a Michigan State pass during the second quarter. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

In addition to player honors, Husker legend Will Shields was celebrated with the prestigious Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award, further cementing Nebraska’s tradition of excellence both on and off the field.

Nebraska’s representation in the Big Ten’s defensive and special teams honors underscores the program’s growing balance and depth across the roster. With defensive leaders like Singleton and Wright anchoring the unit, and explosive playmakers such as Williams and Barney Jr. sparking momentum on special teams, the Huskers proved they can impact games in every phase.

Combined with the recognition of Husker legend Shields for his humanitarian contributions, Nebraska’s presence in the 2025 awards reflects both the program’s tradition of excellence and its promising trajectory moving forward.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.